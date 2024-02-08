India, France To Increase Cooperation In Maritime Domain

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The armed forces of India and France will increase cooperation in maritime domain. The decision is important considering the recent attacks by pirates in Arabian Sea and Red Sea.

The Ministry of Defence said the cooperation between the Indian Navy and French Navy also includes training SME exchanges.

According to the ministry, the 17th Indian Navy and French Navy staff two-day talks were held in Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by RAdm Nirbhay Bapna, ACNS (FCI), and RAdm Jean Marc Durandau, Director of International Engagements, French Navy.

The major discussions included operational training, SME exchanges, etc. Both sides also acknowledged the growing cooperation between the two Navies as they agreed to enhance collaboration and interoperability in the maritime domain, an official said.

On the sidelines of the talks, Jean Marc Durandau called on VAdm Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, and underscored the high-level of synergy and interoperability between the two forces.

--IANS

gcb/arm