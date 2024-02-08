(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Redox Flow Batteries 2024-2034" report has been added to

The redox flow battery market shows strong potential for significant expansion as a long-duration, sustainable energy storage solution able to uniquely meet demands emerging across utility, C&I, EV infrastructure, telecom and off-grid sectors.

The Global Market for Redox Flow Batteries 2024-2034 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market ranging from detailed technology overviews, current installed base and value chain, competitive landscape, regional market revenues and segmental forecasts to 2034, growth drivers and limitations.

The report offers insightful breakdowns covering all major flow battery chemistries including vanadium, zinc-bromine, iron-chromium, all-iron, zinc-iron, hydrogen-bromine, hydrogen-manganese and emerging organic types. Historical global market figures are provided along with granular 10-year annual growth projections by battery chemistry, key geography and major end use case markets like utility storage, behind-the-meter, UPS systems, EV infrastructure, remote area microgrids and telecom backup.

Additionally, the report outlines growth opportunities, trends, challenges, recent funding activities and actual fielded project examples in detail, equipping strategic decision makers with unparalleled insights into the next frontier of sustainable energy storage.

Highlights of the Report:



Innovative technology overviews including operating principles and an analysis of various chemistry types – from vanadium and zinc-bromine to hydrogen-based chemistries and everyone in-between.

Market analyses that capture the drivers, ongoing trends, and a thorough outlook leading up to the year 2034.

A strong focus on the value chain assessment, shining a light on recent industry developments and funding activities.

A detailed competitor landscape providing a SWOT analysis, and cost structure comparisons.

An application roadmap correlating with segment market sizes by end-use case. Extensive company profiles, ranging from established manufacturers to rising innovators in the space.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Flow Battery Principles

1.2 Advantages and disadvantages

1.3 Types

1.3.1 Redox flow batteries

1.3.1.1 Vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB)

1.3.1.2 Zinc-bromine flow batteries (ZnBr)

1.3.1.3 Polysulfide bromine flow batteries (PSB)

1.3.1.4 Iron-chromium flow batteries (ICB)

1.3.1.5 All-Iron flow batteries

1.3.1.6 Zinc-iron (Zn-Fe) flow batteries

1.3.1.7 Hydrogen-bromine (H-Br) flow batteries

1.3.1.8 Hydrogen-Manganese (H-Mn) flow batteries

1.3.1.9 Organic flow batteries

1.4 Emerging Flow-Batteries

1.4.1 Semi-Solid Redox Flow Batteries

1.4.2 Solar Redox Flow Batteries

1.4.3 Air-Breathing Sulfur Flow Batteries

1.4.4 Metal-CO2 Batteries

1.5 Hybrid Flow Batteries

1.5.1.1 Zinc-Cerium Hybrid Flow Batteries

1.5.1.2 Zinc-Polyiodide Flow Batteries

1.5.1.3 Zinc-Nickel Hybrid Flow Batteries

1.5.1.4 Zinc-Bromine Hybrid Flow Batteries

1.5.1.5 Vanadium-Polyhalide Flow Batteries

2 MARKET ANALYSIS

2.1 Market drivers

2.2 Market trends

2.3 Current market and outlook

2.4 Value chain

2.5 Recent market news, funding and developments

2.6 Redox flow battery installations

2.7 Competitive landscape

2.8 SWOT analysis

2.9 Cost analysis

2.10 Applications roadmap

2.11 End Use Markets

2.11.1 Utility grid energy storage

2.11.2 Renewable energy storage

2.11.3 UPS and backup systems

2.11.4 Telecom network energy storage

2.11.5 Electric vehicle charging

2.11.6 Residential and C&I Storage

2.11.7 Other

2.12 Global revenues for flow batteries, 2018-2034

2.13 Market challenges

3 COMPANY PROFILES



Agora Energy Technologies Ltd.

Allegro Energy Pty. Ltd.

Australian Vanadium Limited

Australia VRFB ESS Company (AVESS)

Big Pawer

CEC Science & Technology

CellCube

Cerq

CMBlu Energy

Dalian Rongke Power

Elestor

Energy Storage Industries

ESS Tech

Gelion Technologies

Green Energy Storage S.r.l. (GES)

H2 Inc.

HydraRedox Iberia S.L.

Invinity Energy Systems

Jolt Energy Storage Solutions

Kemiwatt

Korid Energy / AVESS

Largo, Inc.

Le System

LIVA Power Management Systems

nanoFlocell

Nuriplan

Pinflow Energy Storage

Primus Power

Prolux Solutions

Quino Energy

Redox One

RedFlow

RFC Power Limited

Salgenx

SCHMID Group (Everflow)

Shanghai Electric Energy Storage Technology

Shen-Li High Tech

StorEn Technologies

Stryten Energy

Sumitomo Electric

Thorion Energy

thyssenkrupp

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vanevo

VFlowTech

Visblue A/S

ViZn Energy Systems

Volterion

VoltStorage

VRB Energy

WattJoule WeView

