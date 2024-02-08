Cineverse Debuts Entrepreneurtv FAST Channel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Linear Streaming Channel First Available with Sling Freestream

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS ), an innovative streaming technology and entertainment company, today unveiled a new, free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, EntrepreneurTV. The live channel is initially available on Sling Freestream, with additional distribution coming soon.

EntrepreneurTV is the first-ever FAST channel from Entrepreneur Media LLC, the publisher of Entrepreneur magazine. It will feature more than 200 hours of content streaming 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Our partnership with Entrepreneur to bring this lifestyle channel to life is a great opportunity to develop a unique channel programmed around useful information and proven advice," said Marc Rashba, EVP, Partnerships at Cineverse. "EntrepreneurTV provides valuable content tapping into the growing interest and fascination around start-up businesses and entrepreneurship, and we are excited for its debut with Sling, with more to be announced in coming months."

EntrepreneurTV provides original and award-winning shows ranging from high-stakes investment, documentaries, behind-the-scenes looks at major brands, tips for starting your company, and much more. One of the most trusted resources in business, Entrepreneur is known for going to the ground floor of businesses, from budding to blowing up, to bring audiences the nuggets of wisdom that will help them succeed in their own journey.

"Entrepreneur Media's mission is to help people start, build and grow their businesses, and we know there are millions of entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs at home watching television," says Bill Shaw, president of Entrepreneur Media. "Through this partnership with Cineverse, we can inspire, educate and entertain many more people, and help them pursue their dreams."

Examples of EntrepreneurTV's current programming lineup include:



Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

- In this high-stakes investment show, founders step into an elevator and have just 60 seconds to pitch their business to a board of investors. If the investors like what they hear, the elevator doors open to the boardroom where a real deal can be made.

Start Up

- Join Emmy-nominated host Gary Bredow as he travels across America interviewing small business owners to hear their personal stories and find out what it really takes to start a company from the ground up. Tech Talk

- This award-winning documentary TV series takes you on a discovery of emerging start-ups, reaching all verticals of technology, from soccer-playing robots to flying taxis, 3D Holographic Surgery & much more.

EntrepreneurTV is powered by Cineverse's industry-leading MatchpointTM technology platform. Other streaming channels that utilize Matchpoint's tools include Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan, which debuted earlier this year .

The new channel joins others from Cineverse's portfolio on Sling Freestream, which include AsianCrush, Comedy Dynamics, Crime Hunters, Docurama, Dove Channel, Midnight Pulp, Real Madrid TV, RetroCrush, SCREAMBOX TV, So...Real and The Bob Ross Channel.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ) is powering the future of Entertainment. For more information, please visit .

ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR MEDIA

Entrepreneur is the media powerhouse at the forefront of the culture, mindset, and lifestyle of entrepreneurship. For 45 years, Entrepreneur has helped business leaders start, run and grow their ventures. Today, the brand helps fuel creative ideas and strategize breakthrough growth plans with how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, consulting services, and more. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur, and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Books provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide. For more information, please visit .

Press Contact:

For Media

The Lippin Group, [email protected]



For Investors

Julie Milstead, investorrelations@cineverse. com

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.