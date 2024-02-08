LGI Homes Unveils Whisper Ridge, A New Community Near Jacksonville

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) a nationally recognized homebuilder, proudly announces the grand opening of Whisper Ridge , an idyllic community nestled in Hilliard, Florida, with homes starting in the $290s.



"We've carefully curated a community that reflects our commitment to providing families with an exceptional living experience. Whisper Ridge is where safety, good schools, outdoor living and affordability all intersect," stated Greg Penn, Vice President of Sales at LGI Homes.

Whisper Ridge embraces a tranquil setting, inviting residents to discover the serene beauty of Hilliard. The community will feature a park complete with a playground, swing set, and picnic area, serving as a hub for family and friends to gather.

Penn emphasized the focus on comfort and family, saying, "Whisper Ridge embodies the essence of comfortable living in one of Florida's most scenic regions. Our new homes are thoughtfully designed with modern layouts, contemporary upgrades, and spacious interiors to ensure that families feel right at home."

Homebuyers can choose from a remarkable selection of 3 and 4-bedroom homes, each built with exceptional quality and attention to detail. The open-concept floor plans and stately master suites provide a perfect balance of comfort and functionality for residents. Each home was carefully designed with modern upgrades included in the Complete HomeTM package such as stainless steel kitchen appliances, undermount kitchen sinks, beautiful countertops, white Birch cabinetry with crown molding, programmable Honeywell® thermostats and 3⁄4 lite front doors.

Whisper Ridge is located just off U.S. 301, allowing residents to get anywhere they want to go quickly. Strategically located in Nassau County, Hilliard offers residents a wealth of recreational opportunities and nearby attractions. Plus, just a short drive away, Amelia Island beckons with its pristine beaches, historic charm, and vibrant arts scene.

Whisper Ridge by LGI Homes stands as a testament to the company's dedication to creating communities that enhance the quality of life for residents. For more information about Whisper Ridge, customers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes/WhisperRidge or call 888-885-0880 ext 159.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at