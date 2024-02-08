               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Enlight Announces Participation At The Bank Of America Power Utilities & Clean Energy Conference


2/8/2024 12:01:10 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”) (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy platform, today announced its participation in the Bank of America Power Utilities & Clean Energy Conference in New York City on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the conference. For more information about the conference or to request a meeting, please contact your Bank of America sales representative.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO (NASDAQ: ENLT) in 2023.

Investor Contact

Yonah Weisz
Director IR
Enlight Renewable Energy
...

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
+1 617 542 6180
...


MENAFN08022024004107003653ID1107829120

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search