Enlight Announces Participation At The Bank Of America Power Utilities & Clean Energy Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”) (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy platform, today announced its participation in the Bank of America Power Utilities & Clean Energy Conference in New York City on Monday, March 4, 2024.
Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the conference. For more information about the conference or to request a meeting, please contact your Bank of America sales representative.
About Enlight
Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO (NASDAQ: ENLT) in 2023.
Investor Contact
Yonah Weisz
Director IR
Enlight Renewable Energy
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
+1 617 542 6180
