Organizations Unite To Improve Brain Health

Washington, DC, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, UsAgainstAlzheimer's , along with collaborators AARP , GN Group , Eli Lilly , and Novo Nordisk , launched the Business Collaborative for Brain Health to implement innovative solutions that optimize cognitive health across all stages of life. This initiative brings together leaders from some of the biggest organizations in America to create environments that promote brain health for employees, communities, and consumers as brain health conditions rise, including Alzheimer's and dementia.

“Human capital is the foundation of our nation's ability to compete and thrive in the global economy. And human capital relies on brain health,” said George Vradenburg, chair and co-founder of UsAgainstAlzheimer's .“The Collaborative will develop solutions that support brain health in workplaces across the country and in our communities. This coalition is founded on the belief that brain health is a critical asset, enhancing not just the longevity of American workers but also in strengthening our nation's economic vitality.”

The Collaborative has enlisted a team of distinguished advisors to provide expertise and guidance including representatives from the American Heart Association , Milken Institute , Shell , Blue Zones Well-Being Institute , Kroger Health , Wharton Neuroscience Initiative , and Imaginator Academy . These influential organizations are essential to the initiative's success by bringing diverse perspectives and invaluable insights to the table.

The Collaborative's approach recognizes the critical importance of promoting brain health not only for Alzheimer's and other cognitive impairment prevention, but also for broader national interests, including economic growth and community development. The group's focus includes addressing chronic conditions that increase the risk of cognitive impairment, such as social isolation, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, sleep deprivation, and hearing loss.



Among other action items, the Collaborative is working with HERO Health and Mercer to develop a Brain Health Best Practices Scorecard. The Scorecard will equip organizations with the knowledge and tools to make brain capital a critical component of their competitive strategy, identify areas for improvement, and measure progress over time.

“We are excited to be working alongside so many innovative organizations in the Collaborative to advance practices and programs in the workplace and throughout communities at large to help optimize brain health,” said Sarah Lenz Lock, Senior Vice President for Policy and Brain Health and Executive Director of the Global Council on Brain Health .“This initiative takes a holistic approach to promoting brain health that can be adapted to the needs of people in a variety of environments at work and elsewhere.”

“At GN our mission is to bring people closer to what matters most to them. So, we are truly honored to align our efforts with UsAgainstAlzheimer's and the Business Collaborative for Brain Health. We are really proud to contribute to a world where brain health is prioritized and the link between auditory health and cognitive function is recognized and acted upon. Together, we are not only combating the risks associated with Alzheimer's and dementia, but we are also proactively creating environments that support cognitive resilience throughout all stages of life” said Alex Costa, Brainworks Director, GN Group .

By joining this pioneering initiative, companies have the unique opportunity to be at the forefront of shaping solutions that will not only benefit their bottom line but also extend the healthy and productive years of their employees. Together, the Collaborative will transform how brain health is viewed and supported, contributing to a future where we not only live longer but live healthier, both physically and cognitively.

For more information about the Business Collaborative for Brain Health and the Brain Health Best Practices Scorecard, click here .

# # #

About UsAgainstAlzheimer's

UsAgainstAlzheimer's is engaged in a relentless pursuit to end Alzheimer's, the sixth leading killer in America. Our work centers on prevention, early detection and diagnosis, and equal access to treatments regardless of gender, race, or ethnicity. To achieve our mission, we give voice to patients and caregivers while partnering with government, scientists, the private sector, and allied organizations -- the people who put the“Us” in UsAgainstAlzheimer's.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit , ñol follow @AARP , @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

AARP co-founded the Global Council on Brain Health , an independent collaborative created to provide trusted information on how people can maintain and improve their brain health.

About GN Group

GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. Inspired by people and driven by innovation, we deliver technology that enhance the senses of hearing and sight. We help people with hearing loss overcome real-life challenges, improve communication and collaboration for businesses, and provide great experiences for audio and gaming enthusiasts.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in our history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.

We market our solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN). Visit our homepage GN and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X .

CONTACT: Eric Conrad UsAgainstAlzheimer's 2028134815 ...