Wintershall Dea Awards Major North Sea Tubular Solution Purchase Order To Vallourec

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- German oil and gas operator Wintershall Dea has signed off on a purchase order for premium steel tubular solutions from global industry leader Vallourec. The order, which provides for the supply of premium OCTG (oil country tubular goods) solutions, was made in the context of a long-standing partnership between the companies.



The contents of the purchase order are intended for use in the Dvalin North deep-water gas field development project in the Norwegian North Sea, and include almost 3,000 tonnes of pipes, a large volume of high-end corrosion resistant alloy (CRA) material, accessories, connections and related services.



The Dvalin North project stands to benefit from Vallourec's best-in-class VAM® 21 connections, which incorporate the environmentally friendly, dope-free CLEANWELL® solution. The services included in the offer include pipe preparation and reconditioning, and comprehensive stock management. Vallourec's plants in Brazil and France will produce and carry out threading on the materials in 2024. Delivery is slated for the end of the year.



Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, CEO, Vallourec:“We are delighted to be providing Wintershall Dea with our cutting-edge technology and our environmentally friendly CLEANWELL® solution, which will reduce the total cost of the project and contribute to smooth and safe operations. The Dvalin North gas field is one of the most significant development projects on the Norwegian shelf over the next few years, and we are pleased to have been selected to support the project's execution. Vallourec is also supporting other major projects for Wintershall Dea such as the Maria development and the Luna and Havstjerne CCS licenses. With this new order, we are not only strengthening this solid partnership, but also demonstrating Vallourec's ability to deliver highly technical solutions across the world.”



German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.





