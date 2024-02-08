Laundry Dryer Market To Growing At A CAGR Of 4.0% And To Generate $25.1 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global laundry dryer market size was valued at $14.8 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $25.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Laundry Dryer Market " The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The use of laundry dryers is highly prevalent in most of the western countries and developed countries. Many developing countries across the world, however, dry their clothes outside their houses balconies, verandas, and backyards using natural air and sunlight. However, there is a tremendous rise in pollution lives in such countries and drying clothes outside is harming these clothes by discoloration as well as adhesion of dirt, dust and particulate matter. There is also the threat of small animals and birds soiling these clothes and can sometimes also cause rips and tears in the clothes. To overcome these problems, many consumers are transitioning over to laundry dryers from traditional air drying. The consumers are becoming aware about the various advantages associated with laundry dryers, which is leading to a greater adoption of such types of dryers.

Laundry dryers are mainly electric, however, gas powered laundry dryers are also prevalent and used by many consumers. These dryers also run on electricity, but the heat generation is done with the help of natural gas or propane. These machines require modifications to the house in order to setup a gas input. Two main techniques are used for drying the clothes, which is vented and condensed dryers. Vented dryers require to be placed near a window or an open area so that it can pull in air and then release the air as well, while condensed dryers can be placed anywhere in the house.

Players are also trying to improve energy consumption of laundry dryers. Use of repurposed materials in the production of laundry dryer is rising, which is leading to reduction in waste.

The outbreak of the pandemic has created awareness not only for personal health and hygiene, but for the environment as well. Many companies are now taking efforts in order to be environmentally sustainable and reduce their environmental impact as much as possible. The millennial consumer population is especially concerned with environmental sustainability and conservation and gives preference to products that follow the same principles. Engaged stakeholder in the laundry dryer market are taking efforts to make sure that their production processes are environment friendly.

Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into gas and electric. By capacity the market is segmented into upto 8 kg, 8 kg to 15 kg, and above 15 kg. Based on technology the global market is bifurcated into vented and condensed. By application, the global market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Based on sales channel the global market is studied across offline channels and online channels. The global laundry dryer market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players profiled for in the laundry dryer market analysis include Alliance Laundry Systems Llc, BOSCH, Electrolux AB, Haier Group Corporation, Havells India Limited, IFB Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung, Sears Holdings, and Whirlpool Corporation. Other prominent players catering towards laundry dryer market demand are Toshiba, Sharp, Panasonic Corp, Godrej Group, Hitachi Appliances Inc., Candy Group, GD Midea Holding Co. Ltd., and Sharp.

Exploring Growth Opportunities and Demand Trends in the Laundry Dryer:

Technological Advancements: Keep an eye on technological advancements in laundry dryer technology, such as heat pump dryers, ventless dryers, and smart connected dryers. Consumers are increasingly looking for energy-efficient and convenient options that offer better performance and connectivity features.

Energy Efficiency: With growing environmental concerns and increasing energy costs, there is a rising demand for energy-efficient laundry appliances, including dryers. Manufacturers that can offer dryers with higher energy efficiency ratings are likely to attract more customers.

Health and Hygiene Features: In light of recent global health concerns, consumers are becoming more conscious of hygiene. Dryers with features such as sanitizing cycles or advanced air filtration systems may see increased demand as consumers prioritize cleanliness in their laundry routines.

Compact and Space-saving Designs: Urbanization and smaller living spaces in many parts of the world are driving demand for compact and space-saving appliances, including laundry dryers. Manufacturers that can offer compact yet efficient dryers suitable for apartments and smaller homes may tap into this growing market segment.

Customization and Personalization: Consumers are increasingly seeking products that cater to their specific needs and preferences. Dryer manufacturers that offer customization options, such as different drying cycles for specific fabrics or customizable settings, may attract consumers looking for tailored solutions.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ The laundry dryer market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging laundry dryer market trends and opportunities.

○ The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing laundry dryer market opportunities in the market.

○ The market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

○ The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Reasons to buy Laundry Dryer Market Report:

. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



