Cartesian Advances Cityfibre's Success In Securing UK Grants To Expand Rural Broadband Network

- Andy Nash, Commercial Development Director of CityFibre OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cartesian, a leading consulting firm specializing in telecommunications and digital infrastructure, is proud to announce its pivotal role assisting CityFibre in winning several grants from the UK government's Building Digital UK (BDUK) Project Gigabit program. The grants will support CityFibre's ambitious plans to extend its broadband network into rural areas, addressing digital inequality and enhancing connectivity nationwide.Recognizing the urgent need and opportunity to bridge the digital divide and empower rural communities with reliable high-speed internet access, CityFibre engaged Cartesian to develop a robust business case to underpin its grant applications for the Project Gigabit program. Leveraging extensive experience and expertise in telecoms strategy, regulatory affairs, and economic analysis, Cartesian's team collaborated closely with CityFibre to craft comprehensive proposals that demonstrated the technical feasibility, economic viability, and societal benefits of the proposed initiative.CityFibre has secured nine Project Gigabit contracts across the UK to date, worth £782m in total subsidies, making them the leading supplier to Project Gigabit. The contract awards unlock a major investment from CityFibre, resulting in a combined total of nearly £1 in public and private investment to bring gigabit broadband to rural areas.“We are delighted to have played a key role in facilitating CityFibre's success in securing these critical grants from the Project Gigabit program,” said Simon Evans, Principal at Cartesian.“At Cartesian, we are committed to driving innovation and empowering organizations like CityFibre to extend the reach of high-speed internet connectivity to underserved communities across the UK.”“Cartesian's team played a key role throughout the grant application process,” said Andy Nash, Commercial Development Director of CityFibre.“Their strategic guidance, analytical rigor, and collaborative partnership were instrumental in securing the funding to realize our vision of extending gigabit broadband connectivity to rural areas, unlocking new opportunities for economic growth and social inclusion.”As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Cartesian remains committed to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of connectivity for the benefit of all.About CartesianCartesian is a specialist consulting firm in the telecoms, media, and technology sector. For over 30 years, we have advised clients worldwide in strategy development and assisted them in execution against their goals. Our unique portfolio of consulting services and managed solutions are tailored to the specific challenges faced by executives in these fast-moving industries. Combining strategic thinking, robust analytics, and practical experience, Cartesian delivers superior results. The company has offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, New York, and Paris. For more information about the company and its services, visit .

