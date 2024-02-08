Talent Transformation Partner With International Coaching Federation To Provides Free Online Assessments To ICF Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Foundation for Talent Transformation helps people thrive and communities flourish.

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization for coaches.

Talent Transformation has partnered with the International Coaching Federation to provide a suite of Free Online Assessments for ICF members and their clients.

- Eric ShepherdMIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Foundation for Talent Transformation is pleased to announce a transformative partnership with the International Coach Federation (ICF) to offer a suite of free online assessments designed to foster self-awareness, relationship building, and personal and professional development.This initiative represents a significant step forward in coaching and talent development, providing free tools that align with the ICF's mission to advance the coaching profession and uphold the highest ethical standards.Talent Transformation's assessments are powerful tools that actively engage users in learning social-emotional and transformational skills. Assessments demand cognitive effort and active participation, unlike passive learning methods like watching videos or reading articles. When engaged, individuals are not just ticking boxes but embarking on self-discovery and introspection. Following the questionnaire, each participant receives a personalized guidance report that provides relevant insights immediately applicable to their personal and professional life. By integrating these assessments into their practice, ICF coaches can offer enriching experiences for their clients.As part of this partnership, ICF-credentialed coaches and members are eligible for free memberships, granting them access to a range of professionally crafted and validated assessments. Furthermore, coaches can support the foundation's cause, gaining access to specialized coaching features and recognition in the organization's directory for a small monthly fee."We are thrilled to join forces with the International Coaching Federation in our shared commitment to empower coaches and positively impact individuals seeking growth and transformation," said Foundation for Talent Transformation President Eric Shepherd. "Our collaboration with the ICF reflects a shared commitment to provide ICF members with resources to help them and their clients thrive.”For more information about the Foundation for Talent Transformation, visit . To learn more about the International Coaching Federation, visit .About the Foundation for Talent TransformationThe Foundation for Talent Transformation is a trailblazing 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides apps and free online assessments to help people thrive personally, professionally, socially, and economically. By helping people develop their social-emotional and transformational skills, the foundation aims to build stronger and more socially connected communities where society flourishes and people from diverse backgrounds understand and empathize with one another, reducing social conflict and increasing prosperity. ( )About the International Coaching FederationThe International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization for coaches, leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 60,000-plus members and credential-holders in more than 170 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the profession's integrity through lifelong learning and the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching. ( )###Media Contact:Eric Shepherd, President, Foundation for Talent TransformationEmail: ...

Eric Shepherd

Foundation for Talent Transformation

+1 203-253-2022

email us here