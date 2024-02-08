Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Poised For Significant Growth, Reveals Comprehensive Global Industry Insights And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Report is a comprehensive and latest research publication that offers a detailed analysis of the current and future landscape of follicular lymphoma treatment across the globe.

According to the findings, an upsurge in the aging population and technological advancements in treatment modalities are set to drive substantial market growth, from $2.83 billion in 2023 to an expected $4.2 billion by 2028, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

This significant market expansion also stems from growing incidences of follicular lymphoma, improved diagnostic capabilities, and robust clinical research leading to cutting-edge drug developments. The reports illustrate that advancements in personalized medicine and immunotherapy are likely to contribute to the steady market ascent, along with a surge in the availability of novel therapeutic options.

Key Insights into the Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Industry:



Increase in Incidence and Prevalence: The report highlights the escalation in follicular lymphoma cases, with the American Cancer Society reporting burgeoning numbers in recent times.

Impact of the Aging Population: There's a direct correlation between the aging population and the growing demand for follicular lymphoma treatment.

Focus on Quality of Life: Enhanced focus on improving life quality for patients is fostering the development of tailored treatment regimens. Technological Innovations: Groundbreaking treatments, such as bispecific antibodies and CAR-T cell therapies, are pushing the treatment possibilities to new heights.

The report emphasizes the need for the healthcare industry to address the treatment requirements of this growing patient population proactively. New treatment developments are being introduced by major pharmaceutical players, which is bolstering the market's expansion. One pivotal breakthrough came in December 2022, when the FDA approved a novel bispecific antibody for treating relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.

The market analysis delves deeper into the specific types of treatments ranging from chemotherapy and monoclonal antibodies to the latest targeted therapies. The treatments are meticulously segmented by mode of administration, products, and the healthcare settings in which they are administered, offering granular insights into the market dynamics.

Furthermore, the report extensively covers the various regions and their respective contributions to the market, with North America leading the global market in recent years. It also identifies the vital market players who are shaping the competitive landscape of the follicular lymphoma treatment industry.

Important Market Drivers:

The follicular lymphoma treatment market report encapsulates several key factors contributing to the growth trajectory of the industry:



Increasing prevalence and disease awareness;

Advancements in medical treatment approaches and healthcare delivery;

Technological innovation and the integration of AI in cancer care; Global health initiatives and collaboration in oncology research.

The report affirms the importance of this market in the overall landscape of cancer treatment and underscores the potential for investors, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to make informed decisions that will ultimately propel the industry forward into a future of innovative care and improved patient outcomes.

For additional insights and detailed industry analysis, interested parties are encouraged to explore the full Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Report, which sheds light on the multifaceted aspects of the industry and forecasts market trends up to 2028.

Markets Covered



By Treatment: Monoclonal Antibodies; Targeted Therapy; Chemotherapy; Radiation Therapy; Stem Cell Transplant; Alkylating Agents; Nucleoside Analogues; Anthracycline Derivatives; Other Treatments

By Product Type: Tablets; Capsules; Injectables; Other Product Types

By Route of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Other Route of Administration By End Use: Hospitals; Oncology Centers; Ambulatory Care Centers; Academic Research Institutes; Other End Users

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



AbbVie Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

EpiZyme Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

CTI BioPharma Corp.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Seattle Genetics Inc.

Applied Molecular Genetics Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Incyte Corporation

MorphoSys AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Seagen Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Abbott Laboratories

Nordic Nanovector ASA

ADC Therapeutics SA

MEI Pharma Inc.

BeiGene Inc.

TG Therapeutics Inc.

Amgen Inc. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.



