Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) Announce Distribution Partnership with BERNIER

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heilind and ICC to distribute BERNIER's high-reliability interconnect portfolio.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics , a premier global distributor of electronic components, has expanded its global connector portfolio with the addition of BERNIER. The agreement includes Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) , a division of Heilind Mil-Aero.

BERNIER designs and manufactures ruggedized interconnects proven in the most challenging conditions. Their interconnects are found around the world in land defense, naval defense, military aeronautics, security, and industrial applications.

“At Heilind and ICC we are proud to bring decades of high-reliability mil-aero electronics distribution expertise together with BERNIER to deliver connector solutions to our customers,” said Alan Clapp, Senior Vice President, Heilind Electronics.

“BERNIER is excited to start this new partnership with Heilind and ICC. Our companies are leveraging their expertise to offer best-in-class solutions to our customers in today's fast-paced environment,” said Alexandre Huart, President, BERNIER Connect.

To learn more about BERNIER's product lines including CMA circular push-pull connectors, contact your local Heilind or ICC representative and visit online at Heilind and connectICC .

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)

A division of Heilind Electronics, North America's largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components ( ) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions, and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513, and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.

About BERNIER

Since 1933, BERNIER has designed and manufactured connectors in mission-critical applications for defense, aeronautics, industrial, security, and other high-reliability applications. BERNIER connectors are recognized for their ergonomics and performance in harsh environments providing optimal efficiency of customer equipment. BERNIER connectors are typically used in audio, high-density and high-speed data, battlefield radios, headsets, binoculars, intercoms, tactical systems, data transmission, optronic equipment, encrypted data, and power applications. BERNIER is certified to ISO 9001 : 2015.

Attachment

Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) Announce Distribution Partnership with BERNIER

CONTACT: David P. Warren Heilind Electronics 972-489-4752 ...