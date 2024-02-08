Global Porcine Vaccine Market 2024-2033: Size, Growth Drivers, Trends, Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Porcine Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's "Porcine Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 provides comprehensive insights into the market. According to TBRC's forecast, the porcine vaccine market size is anticipated to attain $2.73 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.4%.
The expansion in the porcine vaccine market stems from the increased incidence of swine diseases. North America is projected to dominate the porcine vaccine market. Key players in the porcine vaccine market include Bayer AG, Sanofi Pasteur Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis Inc.
Porcine Vaccine Market Segments
.By Technology: Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, DNA Vaccines
.By Disease Indication: Diarrhea, Swine Influenza, Arthritis, Bordatella Rhinitis, Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Virus (PRRSV), Porcine Circovirus Associated Disease (PCVAD), Other Disease Indications
.By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Hog or Pig Production Farm
.By Geography: The global porcine vaccine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Porcine vaccines are pharmaceutical products designed to enhance pig health by safeguarding them against various bacteria, viruses, and infections. They aim to boost protection against harmful diseases in pigs, thereby enhancing the production of high-quality meat for human consumption.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Porcine Vaccine Market Trends And Strategies
4. Porcine Vaccine Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Porcine Vaccine Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
