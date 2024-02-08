Deeper Signals Announces Two Milestones In Data Security And Privacy: SOC 2 Type 2 Reattestation And GDPR Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Deeper Signals Platform is a turnkey solution for coaches and enterprise users seeking scientifically-validated tools for assessments, recruitment and more.

These achievements are a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in protecting customer information and ensuring trust in Deeper Signals.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deeper Signals, a leading provider of personality assessments and feedback tools for coaches and enterprises, is proud to announce today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 re-attestation and GDPR compliance after a rigorous, external audit.In a time where safeguarding data privacy and security are paramount, the Deeper Signals team is thrilled by this significant achievement - underscoring its ongoing investment in providing their customers with a secure and private environment.“Achieving this official compliance and attestation is a proven point of Deeper Signals' ethos of continuous improvement and unwavering commitment to building a secure and private platform for our clients. As we advance, our focus remains on exceeding industry standards and providing our customers with the tools to effectively identify and develop their talent, knowing their data is in safe hands,” explains Dr. Reece Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder of Deeper Signals.Continuous Commitment and DevelopmentSOC 2 Type 2 attestation is achieved through a meticulous ongoing audit by a third party, demonstrating Deeper Signals' use of best in class practices to build a safe and secure product . This widely recognized security framework and compliance standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), evaluates continued compliance with five critical factors in mind: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.“By prioritizing continuity in our compliance efforts, we demonstrate our steadfast dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy practices. Our ongoing investment in compliance reflects our dedication to safeguarding customer trust and ensuring the continuity of our commitment to data protection,” describes Marko Bilandžić, Head of Data Security at Deeper Signals.About Deeper SignalsDeeper Signals is leading the charge in modernizing personality assessments with best-in-class technology. Built upon a bedrock of scientific excellence, Deeper Signals' mission is to unlock data-driven, predictive insights for coaches and enterprises. Organizations are growing exponentially with optimal hiring decisions, personalized employee development, and building the most effective leaders and teams with the support of Deeper Signals. Dive in:Support for These AchievementsDeeper Signals was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SaaS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information: ....Drata, a leading security and compliance automation organization, supported Deeper Signals in this journey to achieving the highest standards of security and privacy practices. Drata continuously monitors and collects evidence of a company's security controls, while streamlining compliance workflows end-to-end to ensure audit readiness for frameworks such as: SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR and others. For more information: .

Dr. Reece Akhtar

Deeper Signals

+1 347-341-0980

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn