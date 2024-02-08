Ed Yong And Diane Wilson Headline Leopold Week 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Natural, Wild, and Free: Leopold Week 2024
Aldo Leopold Foundation Fellows
- Leopold Week AttendeeBARABOO, WI, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Aldo Leopold Foundation is excited to announce another master class of virtual speakers throughout Leopold Week 2024 , March 1-10! All are invited to register now and virtually attend the foundation's annual grassroots celebration of Leopold Week. There is no cost to register or attend.
Last year's Leopold Week program attracted more than 6,000 registered participants from 49 states and 40 countries! All are encouraged to register today for the Aldo Leopold Foundation's 2024 speaker series at news-and-events/leopold-week .
This year's Leopold Week theme is“Natural, Wild, and Free,” and will feature a stimulating virtual speaker series led by celebrated authors Ed Yong , An Immense World, and Diane Wilson, The Seed Keeper. Join thousands of individuals from around the globe for a week of easy-access online programming that will inspire and rejuvenate the land ethic in everyone's heart!
“The Aldo Leopold Foundation's early March slate of outstanding speakers has become a tradition in our home,” said a recent attendee.“We always pop some popcorn and gather around the screen. It's become a tight bond for us as the spring thaw (and more outdoor time) fast approaches!”
Listed below is the foundation's lineup of virtual speakers for Leopold Week 2024:
Friday, March 1, 12:00 PM CST
Event Kick-Off with Buddy Huffaker, Executive Director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation
Saturday, March 2, 4:00 PM CST
Drawing A Land Ethic: Artist Max Sorenson at Madison's Overture Center
Monday, March 4, 12:00 PM CST
Lyanda Lynn Haupt on Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit
Tuesday, March 5, 7:00 PM CST
Diane Wilson on her award-winning novel The Seed Keeper
Wednesday, March 6, 12:00 PM CST
Interview with Karl Malcolm, Assistant Director of Renewable Resources with the U.S. Forest Service
Wednesday, March 6, 7:00 PM CST
Interview and speaker panel with the authors of First & Wildest: The Gila Wilderness at 100
Thursday, March 7, 7:00 PM CST
Presentation from Ed Yong, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of An Immense World
Friday, March 8, 12:00 PM CST
Leopold Week Finale with the 2023-24 Future Leaders Fellows
Many thanks to our sponsors and partners who help make these programs possible:
U.S. Forest Service
GZA: Design with Nature
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources – Division of Forestry
The Overture Center for the Arts
Wisconsin Book Festival
WildEarth Guardians
Wegner CPAs
And special thanks to:
The Derse Foundation
Jeanette Leehr and Terry Carlson
History:
Each year, during the first week and weekend of March, organizations and individuals across the country come together to celebrate Aldo Leopold and a land ethic through community readings, film screenings, outdoor activities, and more. From the first planned event in Lodi, Wisconsin, in 2000 to today's events, Leopold Week has been going strong for over 20 years. Since our decision to emphasize virtual, online programming during the pandemic, we've brought thousands together from every corner of the United States and across the globe in celebration of Aldo Leopold's lasting legacy.
The Aldo Leopold Foundation is a non-profit conservation organization fostering care of the land and community through the legacy of Aldo Leopold. The foundation is headquartered in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and welcomes visitors from around the world to Leopold's famed Shack, a National Historic Landmark.
For details and to download materials for Leopold Week 2024-Natural, Wild, and Free, including key links and graphic elements, please visit:
news-and-events/leopold-week
Leah Bieniak
The Aldo Leopold Foundation
+1 608-355-0279 ext. 403
The Aldo Leopold Foundation History
