Ed Yong And Diane Wilson Headline Leopold Week 2024

Natural, Wild, and Free: Leopold Week 2024

Aldo Leopold Foundation Fellows

Aldo Leopold Land Ethic

The Aldo Leopold Foundation is excited to announce another master class of virtual speakers throughout Leopold Week 2024 , March 1-10! All are invited to register now and virtually attend the foundation's annual grassroots celebration of Leopold Week. There is no cost to register or attend.Last year's Leopold Week program attracted more than 6,000 registered participants from 49 states and 40 countries! All are encouraged to register today for the Aldo Leopold Foundation's 2024 speaker series at news-and-events/leopold-week .This year's Leopold Week theme is"Natural, Wild, and Free," and will feature a stimulating virtual speaker series led by celebrated authors Ed Yong , An Immense World, and Diane Wilson, The Seed Keeper. Join thousands of individuals from around the globe for a week of easy-access online programming that will inspire and rejuvenate the land ethic in everyone's heart!"The Aldo Leopold Foundation's early March slate of outstanding speakers has become a tradition in our home," said a recent attendee."We always pop some popcorn and gather around the screen. It's become a tight bond for us as the spring thaw (and more outdoor time) fast approaches!"Listed below is the foundation's lineup of virtual speakers for Leopold Week 2024:Friday, March 1, 12:00 PM CSTEvent Kick-Off with Buddy Huffaker, Executive Director of the Aldo Leopold FoundationSaturday, March 2, 4:00 PM CSTDrawing A Land Ethic: Artist Max Sorenson at Madison's Overture CenterMonday, March 4, 12:00 PM CSTLyanda Lynn Haupt on Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and SpiritTuesday, March 5, 7:00 PM CSTDiane Wilson on her award-winning novel The Seed KeeperWednesday, March 6, 12:00 PM CSTInterview with Karl Malcolm, Assistant Director of Renewable Resources with the U.S. Forest ServiceWednesday, March 6, 7:00 PM CSTInterview and speaker panel with the authors of First & Wildest: The Gila Wilderness at 100Thursday, March 7, 7:00 PM CSTPresentation from Ed Yong, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of An Immense WorldFriday, March 8, 12:00 PM CSTLeopold Week Finale with the 2023-24 Future Leaders FellowsMany thanks to our sponsors and partners who help make these programs possible:U.S. Forest ServiceGZA: Design with NatureWisconsin Department of Natural Resources – Division of ForestryThe Overture Center for the ArtsWisconsin Book FestivalWildEarth GuardiansWegner CPAsAnd special thanks to:The Derse FoundationJeanette Leehr and Terry CarlsonHistory:Each year, during the first week and weekend of March, organizations and individuals across the country come together to celebrate Aldo Leopold and a land ethic through community readings, film screenings, outdoor activities, and more. From the first planned event in Lodi, Wisconsin, in 2000 to today's events, Leopold Week has been going strong for over 20 years. Since our decision to emphasize virtual, online programming during the pandemic, we've brought thousands together from every corner of the United States and across the globe in celebration of Aldo Leopold's lasting legacy.The Aldo Leopold Foundation is a non-profit conservation organization fostering care of the land and community through the legacy of Aldo Leopold. The foundation is headquartered in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and welcomes visitors from around the world to Leopold's famed Shack, a National Historic Landmark.

