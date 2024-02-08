FDA-Approved RENFLEXIS For Treatment Of Multiple Autoimmune Diseases Now Distributed By Biocaresd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BioCareSD , a leading specialty distributor for orphan, rare and ultra-rare diseases, announced today that they have added RENFLEXIS, a biosimilar to REMICADE, to their ever-expanding portfolio of therapies.“BioCareSD is excited to have been selected as a specialty distributor of such an important therapy for countless patients across the country,” said Jeff Beck, Chief Development Officer at BioCare.“The addition of RENFLEXIS to the BioCare portfolio broadens our ability to reach even more healthcare providers managing a wide range of autoimmune diseases.”Manufactured by Organon, RENFLEXIS is a Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) blocker given by an intravenous (IV) infusion. It treats autoimmune diseases including Crohn's disease, pediatric Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis in combination with methotrexate, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and plaque psoriasis.Patients with these diseases overproduce the protein, tumor necrosis factor-alpha, or TNF-alpha which causes inflammation and leads to their symptoms. RENFLEXIS blocks the action of TNF-alpha and can help stop the underlying cause of inflammation.About BioCareSDBioCareSD, a BioCare company, has been providing patients across the country with fast and easy access to life-saving medications for over 40 years. This is accomplished via their wide-reaching nationwide network of distribution centers and agile distribution capabilities, offering both STAT and emergency deliveries. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCareSD has a central customer support team and local, field-based account management teams, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. For more information, please visit .

Kristen Peifer

Maroon PR

