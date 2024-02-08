Analysis Of Plant-Based Food Market Size, Share, And Growth From 2024 To 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plant-Based Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Plant-Based Food market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's“Plant-Based Food Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive information. According to TBRC's forecast, the plant-based food market size is anticipated to hit $95.92 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.

The rise in the plant-based food market is attributed to the increasing favoritism towards plant-based food items. North America is poised to dominate the market share. Key players in the Plant-Based Food market comprise Nestlé S.A., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Danone SA, Kellogg Company, and Gold and Green Foods.

Plant-Based Food Market Segments

.By Type: Diary Alternatives, Meat Alternatives, Egg Substitutes And Condiments, Other Types

.By Source: Soy, Almond, Wheat, Pea, Rice, Other Sources

.By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

.By Geography: The global plant-based food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plant-Based Food denotes food products exclusively derived from plants, devoid of any animal-based ingredients. It serves both nutritional and medicinal purposes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Plant-Based Food Market Trends And Strategies

4. Plant-Based Food Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Plant-Based Food Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

