Delhi HC Directs BCI, BCD To Expedite Decision On Stipend Guidelines For Interns, Young Advocates

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) and Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) to promptly address a plea seeking the timely implementation of stipend guidelines for interns and young advocates associated with legal chambers or firms.

The court's directive came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Simran Kumari, stressing the need for fair remuneration to ensure the professional development and financial stability of young lawyers.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan directed the bar councils to expedite the decision on Simran Kumari's representation, submitted on January 27, in accordance with legal procedures.

The bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, noted the recent submission of the representation and deemed it premature to intervene before the authorities had an opportunity to consider the matter.

The PIL sought implementation of stipend guidelines and urged the BCI and BCD to take action on her representation.

The petition, which now stands disposed of, mentioned the challenges faced by young lawyers due to the lack of earning opportunities after completing professional courses, leading to uncertainty and potential career shifts. Simran Kumari has urged the BCI and BCD to establish a framework ensuring fair remuneration to address these concerns and support the professional growth of young legal practitioners.

--IANS

spr/vd