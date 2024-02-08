Firefox Developer Mozilla's CEO Mitchell Baker Steps Down

(MENAFN- IANS) San Francisco, Feb 8 (IANS) Mitchell Baker, CEO of Mozilla which is the developer of the Firefox Internet browser, on Thursday announced to step down and will transition back to the executive chairwoman role.

Baker had been executive chairwoman for several decades. Board member Laura Chambers is taking over as interim CEO.

“During my 25 years at Mozilla, I've worn many hats, and this move is driven by a desire to streamline our focus and leadership for the challenges ahead,” Baker said in a statement.

Chambers, a dynamic board member, will step into the CEO role.

“With an impressive background leading product organization at Airbnb, PayPal, eBay, and most recently as CEO of Willow Innovations, Laura is well-equipped to guide Mozilla through this transitional period,” Baker said.

Her focus will be on delivering successful products that advance our mission and building platforms that accelerate momentum.

Mozilla said Chambers will focus on two key goals: refining the company's vision and product strategy, and building out its innovation pipeline.

The company launched a paid privacy monitoring service called Mozilla Monitor this month, in addition to paid options for its Pocket, VPN, and Relay services.

“We're at a critical juncture where public trust in institutions, governments, and the fabric of the internet has reached unprecedented lows. There's a tectonic shift underway as everyone battles to own the future of AI,” said Baker.

“It is Mozilla's opportunity and imperative to forge a better future,” she added.

