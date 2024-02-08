Lifescale Analytics To Exhibit At The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Lifescale Analytics (LSA)

a certified Woman-Owned Small Business that provides specialized expertise in data and analytics will be exhibiting and attending at the HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Global Health Conference & Exhibition. The HIMSS

Conference will be held in Orlando, FL at the Orange County Convention Center on March 11-15, 2024.

The HIMSS Conference brings together professionals of the healthcare community from around the world. This gathering will include visionary CIOs and executives, healthcare providers, tech-savvy information professionals, government officials, innovative disruptors, consultants, and market suppliers, among many, many others.

Lifescale Analytics CEO, Trish Geloso; CIO, Brian Carnell and Director of Sales, Jay Mervis will all be in attendance and ready to connect with you at booth #2089. One of our areas of focus for this engagement is how Predictive Analytics in healthcare exponentially improves processes and efficiencies in the areas of staffing optimization, facility alignment, quality of care, identifying population health trends and staff shortages, just to name a few.

"Our ability to partner with healthcare organizations and take their Historically Valuable Data to make it Immediately Actionable significantly improves outcomes in Patient Satisfaction, Physician Burnout, Supply Chain, and Precision Medicine across the entire continuum of care. Lifescale Analytics provides an invaluable roadmap for our customers to facilitate Data Maturity with our expertise in Data Governance, Data Science and Engineering, GIS Data, Patient Data, AI & Machine Learning--all to support clinical workflows. Drones, Surgical Robots, Remote Patient Monitoring, Predictive Analytics and Nutrition are all areas that when addressed, drive a healthier population," said Jay Mervis, Director of Sales, Lifescale Analytics.



About Lifescale Analytics

Formed in 2012, LSA is a Woman-Owned Small Business providing specialized consultive expertise in data evolution and digital transformation, enabling organizations to compete in a digital economy. LSA boasts experts with years of experience providing a spectrum of customized consulting in data services and solutions including Data Science and Visualizations, Cloud and Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Engineering, and Geospatial solutions that focus on building strong portfolios and programs.

