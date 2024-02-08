FESCO Energy Welcomes Industry Veteran Jim Bland As President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jim BlandFREDERICK, MD, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FESCO Energy LLC (FESCO or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Bland to its leadership team as the new President of the company. Mr. Bland is a seasoned executive with experience in managing national and global businesses ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Mr. Bland succeeds John Dukes, the company's co-founder, effective February 6, 2024.Previously Mr. Bland served as President of Tridium, a Honeywell company, Operating Advisor for Built Environment for Pegasus Capital, Founder and CEO of Snapdata and Vice President BD of SAIC. Mr. Bland is a proven senior executive with 25 years' experience in general management, sales, marketing, technology, operations, finance, board-level corporate governance and capital markets. Mr. Bland holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and BA from Wake Forest University. Mr. Bland's prior experience in the energy, technology and federal markets will directly impact the $1B of clean energy infrastructure projects FESCO is actively developing, with a direct focus on the federal, tribal and healthcare verticals.“Jim Bland is extremely accomplished and has the drive, background and experience to lead our fantastic team through the next growth stage of the company. His exceptional track record in developing and building world class executives and managers will enable FESCO to scale as a company and continue to be a market leader in providing resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure. We look forward to working with Jim to continue to meet and exceed our customers and investors' expectations while making a direct positive impact on the environment and our country's every changing infrastructure needs.” said Aldric Seguin, Chairman of FESCO Energy.“I am very excited to be joining the FESCO team.”, says Jim Bland, President of FESCO Energy.“I believe FESCO has a great business model and talented management team that positions it to capitalize on the changing energy services environment and to shape the future of the industry.”About FESCO EnergyFESCO Energy develops and delivers turnkey sustainable infrastructure projects to integrate cleantech solutions and carbon reducing energy generation assets for our customers. Our comprehensive offerings include renewable energy solutions, energy and water efficiency, sustainable infrastructure and energy and thermal storage. FESCO Energy provides a wide range of budget neutral solutions including Energy as a Service (EaaS) contracts, power purchase agreements (PPAs), Utility Energy Services Contracts (UESCs) and Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPCs). FESCO Energy is total small business which provides energy services for federal and state agencies, commercial and industrial customers and regulated Utility's under their Public Utility Areawide Contract(s) in over 30 States.For additional information please visit or email ....

