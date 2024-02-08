Ampion Group Appoints Stacy Butler To Vice President Of Training And Quality Assurance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stacy Butler, Ampion Group VP Training and Quality Assurance

Butler's Appointment Signals Ampion's Firm Commitment to Quality, Integrity, and Exceptional Service Delivery

- Preston Boyles, Chief Executive Officer and Co-FounderTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ampion Group , LLC, a distinguished leader in the insurance claims industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stacy Butler as Vice President of Training and Quality Assurance. In her new role, Stacy will spearhead strategic initiatives to enhance training programs and ensure exceptional quality control across all operations.With more than 20 years of experience in the claims industry, especially catastrophe operations, claims operations, earthquake claims, training, and field management, Stacy brings a wealth of knowledge, military background and expertise to her new position. Her proven track record of driving positive outcomes and delivering impactful results makes her an invaluable addition to the Ampion Group."Stacy's extensive industry experience, military service, and proven leadership will enhance our training programs and ensure the highest quality standards across all our operations." Said Preston Boyles, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. "Her extensive industry certifications and analytical acumen make her the perfect fit for this role. Her arrival underscores our commitment to excellence and quality, and we're excited to see the impact she will undoubtedly make on our organization and with our customers.""I am delighted to join the esteemed senior leadership team at Ampion Group," Butler said. "The company's unwavering commitment to excellence resonates with my values. I'm eager to apply my expertise to drive meaningful change and maintain top-tier quality across all our operations."Ampion Group remains steadfast in elevating industry standards through exceptional leadership, extensive experience, and an unyielding commitment to providing top-tier claims management solutions. For carriers in search of excellence and innovation in claims management, Ampion Group stands as the trusted partner of choice. For legal teams, Ampion Group is a go-to resource for dispute resolution services .About Ampion Group, LLCAmpion Group, LLC, a distinguished leader in the insurance claims industry, manages over $2 billion in indemnity payments, orchestrates national adjuster deployments, and handles 2 million daily catastrophe claims . Trusted by top-tier insurers, its services include complex claims, dispute resolution, staffing, auto appraisals, and expert witness support. Explore more at ampiongroup.

