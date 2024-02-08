Union Cabinet Approves Spectrum Auction, 6 Multi-Tracking Railway Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, approved auction of 10,523 MHz spectrum within the current fiscal year, setting a reserve price of Rs 96,317 crore.

It also gave the green light to the Central sector sub scheme, "Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samriddhi Saha Yojana (PMMKSSY)," which focuses on the formalisation of the fisheries sector, and approved the continuation of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund until March 2026.

"This extension will provide continued support for the development of infrastructure in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, thereby facilitating increased productivity and income for fishermen," an official said.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also approved six multi-tracking railway projects with a total outlay of Rs 12,343 crore. These projects, spanning across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland, aim to enhance rail connectivity, improve transportation efficiency, and boost economic growth in the respective regions.

