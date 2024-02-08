Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot In Mumbai's Borivali, Condition Critical

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot and critically injured on Thursday by a person from his neighbourhood, and the assailant subsequently shot himself.

The incident occurred in the north Mumbai suburb of Dahisar when Ghosalkar was sitting on a sofa and talking live on Facebook with some visitors about local works. As he stood up, one person whipped out a revolver and fired at least three rounds at him.

Ghosalkar was seen stumbling forward and falling down, even as videos of the incident went viral.

He was rushed to the nearby Karuna Hospital in Borivali where his condition is reported to be critical, and further details are awaited.

The son of senior SS-UBT leader Vinod Ghosalkar, Abhishek is a former BMC Municipal Corporator from Dahisar.

The alleged assailant is identified as one Morris Noronha, a person from the neighbourhood, and he reportedly shot himself after shooting Abhishek Ghosalkar, ostensibly owing to a personal dispute.

SS-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray condemned the murderous attack on his party leader and attacked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

