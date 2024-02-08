               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
CPKC President And Chief Executive Officer And CPKC Executive Vice-President And Chief Operating Officer To Address The 2024 Barclays Industrial Select Conference On Feb. 22, 2024


2/8/2024 11:16:59 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP ) (CPKC) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel and Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Redd will address the 2024 Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Feb. 22, 2024
at 9:45 a.m. ET.

CPKC will provide access to the live audio webcast at href="" rel="nofollow" cpkc . A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

