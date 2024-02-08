(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP ) (CPKC) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel and Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Redd will address the 2024 Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Feb. 22, 2024
at 9:45 a.m. ET.
CPKC will provide access to the live audio webcast at href="" rel="nofollow" cpkc . A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event. About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR
SOURCE CPKC
MENAFN08022024003732001241ID1107829012
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.