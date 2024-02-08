(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman

Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is thrilled to offer the Lake Tyler Petroleum Club.

Lake Tyler Petroleum Club, the most charming lakeside retreat in Texas - complete with quaint cabins, elegant party buildings, boat garages and Instagram views in every direction - at 15898 Eastside Road in Tyler, Texas, is represented by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $7,000,000.

Nestled in the lush Pineywoods region of East Texas, just 90 minutes east of Dallas, this historic retreat of 32-plus acres offers 3,700+/- feet of gorgeous lakefront shoreline, including a peninsula with panoramic views of Lake Tyler. Driving through the main entrance is truly transporting: The landscaped grounds, mature trees and rolling terrain make for a thrilling -

yet immensely calming -

experience.

Opened in 1949 as an offshoot of the prestigious Petroleum Club in downtown Tyler, today's Lake Tyler Petroleum Club offers six charming cabins and two large, elegant entertaining buildings, which have been the settings for beautiful weddings, parties and corporate events. This is, indeed, the ultimate personal or income-producing getaway.

The Harbor Landing building is Midcentury in style, with three sides of floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the lake and surrounding woods. At more than 4,800 square feet, it can accommodate 200-plus guests for dinner or 250 for cocktails and features a full bar, dance floor, catering kitchen and bride suite. Outside, the gathering spaces include a swimming pool, gazebo and three large decks.

The Lakeside building -

the original Lake Tyler Petroleum Club -

is in the Texas vernacular, complete with stone walls and a standing-seam roof. At nearly 7,000 square feet, it offers a grand main room with wooden cathedral ceilings, architectural wooden trusses and a stone fireplace, plus a full bar, full kitchen and bride suite. The building can accommodate 120 for dinner and 200 for cocktails. Outside, a 4,500-square-foot terraced deck is a spectacular setting for dinner, with spectacular lake views to match.

The six cabins are nearly 450 square feet each, with a single open room and private bath. The cabins can be standalone rentals or lodging for guests who have come to enjoy the entertaining facilities.

Other features include two gated entrances, a large parking lot, 24 enclosed boat stalls (all currently rented) and a dry-storage area for trailers and boats.

Lake Tyler is one of the secrets of East Texas, with endless opportunities for water sports, fishing and pure quality time on the water.

Lake Tyler Petroleum Club, at 15898 Eastside Road in Tyler, Texas, is offered for $7,000,000. For more information, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group: 214-353-6601; burgherray; briggsfreeman.

