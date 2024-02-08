Anju Software Unveils Strategies For Data-Driven Decision-Making In Clinical Research At SCOPE Orlando 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anju Software , a prominent provider of software solutions for the life sciences industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 15th annual SCOPE Summit for Clinical Ops Executives from February 11-14, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

SCOPE Orlando 2024, a premier clinical operations conference, offers a 200-event exhibit hall, cross-department panels, and three plenary keynotes, providing attendees with networking opportunities and insights into the latest trends in clinical trials.

Elke Ydens, Anju Software's Associate Director of Business Solutions, together with Luke Moyer, Head of Global Clinical Supply Chain at Incyte Corporation, and Stacy Eckstein, Manager of Trial Informatics at Incyte Corporation, will co-present "Building a Capability to Enable Data-Driven Decision-Making in Clinical Research" on Tuesday, February 13, at 10:15 AM in the Data track. The focus of this presentation is on establishing a robust capability for data-driven decision-making in clinical research. It aims to develop strategies for enhancing the integration, analysis, and interpretation of clinical data, leveraging advanced technologies to empower healthcare professionals and researchers with early, meaningful insights from complex data sets. This continuous process can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical research, contributing to evidence-based decision-making in healthcare.

Additional highlights of SCOPE Orlando 2024 include keynotes such as Pfizer's Robert Goodwin discussing "Time is Life: Pfizer's Approach to Accelerating Clinical Development" on Monday, February 12. The conference offers 29 program tracks for customization based on professional interests, covering areas like Clinical Operations, Data Management, Digital Measurements, Real World Evidence, and more.

If you're attending the conference, visit Anju Software's exhibit at booth 912 to connect with their team of experts and explore how Anju's eClinical and data solutions can empower your trials.

About Anju Software

Anju is a customer-first organization delivering adaptable life science solutions for clinical research , medical affairs , and data science . TrialMaster , IRMS MAX , and TA Scan , the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. With a team of industry experts and a diverse suite of versatile products, Anju empowers clients to drive innovation, efficiency, and compliance. Anju is a portfolio company of Abry Partners serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

