Icelandic Salmon - Invitation To Presentation For The Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Icelandic Salmon AS

Bíldudalur, 8th of February 2024.
Icelandic Salmon will be presenting results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Thursday the 15th of February 2024. The presentation will be held in English via webcast, please copy and paste the following link into your browser: webcast
The company's CEO Bjørn Hembre and CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson will be presenting the company's results at 8:00 Icelandic time (09:00 CEST).
There will be a Q&A session after the presentations so you can send in questions during the presentation to ...
A recording of the presentation will be made available on the company's website.
After the presentation there is an opportunity to book one on one meeting either at our office in Reykjavík (Borgartún 18) or on Teams from 09:00–14:00 Icelandic time, if interested to do so please send an email to ...
The results will be available from 06:30 CEST that morning at the company's homepage and on Globe Newswire newsroom,globenewswire/newsroom
For further information, please contact:
CEO Bjørn Hembre
Tel: +354 620 1936
Email: ...
CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson
Tel: +354 414 0609
Email: ...
About Icelandic Salmon:
Icelandic Salmon is listed at the Euronext Growth. The company is the 100% owner of Arnarlax ehf, the leading farming company in Iceland with their head office in Bildudalur. The company is fully integrated, from egg to the fish is delivered to customers in the market, with control over all parts of the value chain.
See for more information about the company.
