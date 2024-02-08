Snail, Inc. Participates In Fireside Chat Hosted By IPO Edge

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or“the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced that Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, participated in a fireside chat hosted by IPO Edge as part of the IPO Summit at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 8th 2024.

The webcast of the event can be found on the IPO Edge website, found here and on the Snail, Inc. investor relations website, found here .

About Snail, Inc. -

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

