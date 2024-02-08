Green Hydrogen Systems Signs New Order For 8.1 MW Electrolyser Capacity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement 03/2024

Green Hydrogen Systems signs order for 8.1 MW electrolyser capacity

Kolding, Denmark, 8 February 2024 – Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces an order covering 9 units of the HyProvide® A-series electrolyser for a total capacity of 8.1MW. The units are scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025.

The electrolyser order is signed with one of the Company's existing customers in the UK, specialising in renewable off-grid energy generation.

“We are excited to announce this new order. It reaffirms the competitive position of our standardised, modular, pressurised alkaline electrolysers,” says Green Hydrogen Systems' CCO, Søren Rydbirk.

Green Hydrogen Systems will be responsible for delivering the electrolyser units as well as on-site maintenance, remote monitoring and operational support as part of a multi-year service agreement.

For more info, please contact:

Søren Rydbirk, CCO, +45 5084 5202, ...

Peter Friis, CEO, +45 2282 7031, ...

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised, modular electrolysers to produce green hydrogen based on renewable energy. Green hydrogen plays a crucial role in the ongoing fundamental shift in energy systems towards net-zero emission in 2050. Founded in 2007 and building on years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

