ITRAK 365, Leaders In Microsoft-Based EHS & Operations Software, Unveil Major Release: AI Copilots & New Solution Areas

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ITRAK 365 proudly announces the launch of Version 5 of its renowned ITRAK 365 software. This latest version brings substantial enhancements to the platform, introducing five solution areas, the debut of ITRAK 365 Data Core - a centralized data engine at the heart of ITRAK 365, and two AI Powered Co-Pilot accelerators for Incidents and Procedures.These advancements mark a significant evolution in our longstanding commitment to innovation. Leveraging the Microsoft technology foundation, ITRAK 365 has developed into the most comprehensive, configurable, and scalable solution that empowers and connects frontline workers to the required data to keep them safe and the operations compliant.ITRAK Data Core emphasizes the pivotal role of frontline worker data distribution and collection and its management within the broader organizational data strategy. Building upon the accessibility and openness of Microsoft's Dataverse environment, Data Core elevates this integration through Microsoft Fabric, enabling the combination of ITRAK 365 data with other corporate data, thereby making it more actionable, relevant, and visible.Version 5 represents the most pivotal update in a decade, offering our clients an enhanced user interface, new forms dispatch capabilities, advanced actions, improved mobile asset management features, and innovative data functionalities for AI integration. The initial response from existing customers has been overwhelmingly positive, demonstrating both strong demand and satisfaction.The introduction of ITRAK 365 Solution Areas signifies a recognition of the extensive capabilities of ITRAK 365 and aligns with the diverse business requirements of our customers. While the acquisition of our Health and Safety Platform traditionally initiated customer relationships, the solution areas now offer varied entry points based on specific client needs. The five solution areas include: 1) Safety Management, 2) Connected Operations, 3) Disability Management & Occupational Health Testing, 4) Contractor Management, and 5) LMS, Training, and Competency Management .Trevor Nimegeers, CEO of ITRAK 365, comments,“ITRAK 365 has been a key provider of integrated safety systems for a very long time; over the last 4-5 years we've significantly expanded our offerings to better serve our customers. It's time to showcase these developments to the market. With the Microsoft platform, we can deliver a broader range of capabilities greater than even the largest niche EHS vendors. Now, we've streamlined and created clarity on how customers can benefit from these advancements.”David Durda, Kelt Exploration's Health and Safety Manager and long-standing ITRAK 365 customer, shares his experience:“ITRAK 365's EHS consulting team continues to deliver superb system customization helping us capture field data and deliver advanced reporting. As we continue our journey together, we are excited about the opportunities to further explore ITRAK 365 Data Core and Microsoft Fabric.”About ITRAK 365ITRAK 365 has a long history delivering high-value solutions essential for daily operations, catering to companies from the most remote field locations to the executive offices of top management. These solutions support critical decision-making processes across all levels of the organization. ITRAK 365 shifted in 2019 to focus on“Connecting the World's Frontline Workers” to bring their insights into corporate data and workflows , helping companies drive operational efficiency. In 2022, ITRAK was a finalist for Microsoft's ISV Impact Award for their dedication to making a difference. ITRAK solutions are available for purchase through the Microsoft marketplace or ITRAK 365 directly. ITRAK 365 is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta Canada and has been operating since 1992.For more information: Visit our website at

