Newport Beach Dentist Discusses The Benefits Of CEREC® Same-Day Dental Crowns And Restorations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. John Cross highlights the advantages of CEREC® same-day dental crowns for patients in need of smile restoration.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For many patients who are looking to improve their smile, dental crowns can be an ideal solution for oral health enhancement and smile renewal. The process often involves dental impressions, temporary restorations, and multiple appointments. With state-of-the-art technology, patients can receive quality dental crowns in less time compared to traditional techniques. Newport Beach cosmetic dentist John Cross, DDS offers a variety of restorative dental treatments at his practice, OC Lifesmiles, including CEREC ® same-day crowns. The procedure can improve the appearance and function of a patient's smile, often in one day.Dr. Cross notes that with CEREC® crowns, patients don't have to sacrifice treatment quality and comfort, even with the process' enhanced convenience. He mentions that key benefits of the advanced technology include:. Same-day preparation and placement. Restoration of damaged, chipped, and fractured teeth. The ability to strengthen and further protect weakened teeth. Custom-made crowns from precise 3D scans. Results that are quality, durable, and natural-lookingIn the same visit as a patient's appointment, CEREC® crowns can typically be designed, crafted, and placed. With the practice's 3D imaging system, digital impressions are taken and crowns are precisely manufactured without the need for traditional dental impressions. In regard to the strength and longevity typical of CEREC® crowns, Dr. Cross states that CEREC® restorations are constructed from some of the strongest all-ceramic composite materials. The crowns are highly durable and can be color-matched to blend in seamlessly with adjacent teeth. The treatment can round out smile restorations to create a more aesthetically pleasing and functional smile.Dr. Cross has been trained in all aspects of the CEREC® system, allowing him to see firsthand how the innovative dental technology can benefit patients and their oral well-being. His practice's commitment to providing effective and efficient treatment, as well as his own dedication to remaining up-to-date with the latest techniques in the dental field, can make OC Lifesmiles an ideal environment for receiving CEREC® treatment.About Dr. John CrossDr. John Cross has been helping patients achieve their dream smiles since 1999. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California, San Diego before completing the Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) program at the University of the Pacific in San Francisco. After a residency at the University of Southern California, Dr. Cross opened OC Lifesmiles in 2006. He has continued to stay on top of the latest dental trends and techniques by completing continuing education courses and studying with the country's leading cosmetic dentists. Dr. Cross is also accredited in sedation dentistry, Zoom!® teeth whitening, and Invisalign ®. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, California Dental Association, and Orange County Dental Society. Dr. Cross is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Cross and OC Lifesmiles, please visit oclifesmiles and facebook/OCLifesmiles.To view the original source of this release, click here:###OC Lifesmiles20271 SW Acacia St. Suite 100Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 261-1123Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

email us here