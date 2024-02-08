Miracle Of The Sea Featured In 75 Years Of TV History Celebration In The Official Emmys Celebrity Giving Suite

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Miracle of the Sea Gift Bag with Natural Marine Extract in Aloe Vera Gel, Lip Health Balm with Natural Marine Extract, and Natural Marine Extract in Almond Oil.
Alex Borstein with Miracle of the Sea Natural Marine Extract in Aloe Vera Gel at the Backstage Creations Giving Suite benefitting the Television Academy Foundation for the 75th Emmy Awards on 1-13-24. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images
Angela Bassett with Miracle of the Sea Natural Marine Extract in Aloe Vera Gel at the Backstage Creations Giving Suite benefitting the Television Academy Foundation for the 75th Emmy Awards on 1-13-24. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images
Miracle of the Sea full body rejuvenating, healing Natural Marine Extract Skin Care Line is created by Eric Lewis MD, Beverly Hills dermatologist to the stars. As a patient of Dr Eric Lewis, I've been amazed by Miracle of the Sea products & their efficacy in treating several skin conditions. I wanted to share this wonderful product with our celebrity guests.”
- Karen Wood CEO of Backstage CreationsBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miracle of the Sea® products had the honor of being included in the 75th Emmy® Awards Performers Nominee Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. The Backstage Creations official Emmys Giving Suite - benefitting the Television Academy Foundation's education programs - was filled with a star-studded talent list for the Performers Nominee Celebration and during rehearsal days for the 75th Emmys telecast, and all received our luxurious skincare gift bags .
The Miracle of the Sea product line was created by Eric Lewis MD, Beverly Hills dermatologist to the stars , and has been tested by dermatologists and plastic surgeons. These products contain MBET's patented Natural Marine ExtractTM, the ingredients of which have been scientifically shown to help prevent the aging process as well as rejuvenate and heal thin, fragile, easily bruised and torn skin, sun damage, cracked lips, acne scars, stretch marks and more.
From backstage to the red carpet, the 75th Emmys Awards celebration this year was a tribute to 75 years of Television History.
A number of respected stars learned about Miracle of the Sea products in the suite as they were able to experience the products firsthand. Following is a partial list of those stars and shows that are part of television history:
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby
Ally McBeal
Greg Germann, Gil Bellows
Grey's Anatomy
Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Geena Davis
Cheers
Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer
Dynasty
Dame Joan Collins
The Sopranos
Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli
American Horror Story
Dylan McDermott, Angela Bassett
The Waltons
Michael Learned
Veep
Sam Richardson
Two and a Half Men
Holland Taylor
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Danny DeVito, Kaitlin Olson
Daisy Jones & The Six
Tom Wright, Nabiyah Be, Josh Whitehouse
Martin
Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II
Mrs. Fletcher
Kathryn Hahn
NYPD Blue
Sharon Lawrence
The Boys
Karen Fukuhara
Monster
Niecy Nash Betts
Karen Wood CEO of Backstage Creations, producer of the Official Giving Suite for the 75th Emmy Awards on why she wanted to include Miracle of the Sea's skincare collection in the Backstage Creations 75th Emmy Awards Celebrity Gift Bags:
“As a patient of Dr Eric Lewis, I've been amazed by the Miracle of the Sea products and their efficacy in treating several skin conditions. I went to Dr Lewis when another dermatologist told me I needed to have surgery on my face to remove sun damage. Dr Lewis helped me avoid that plight by using this Natural Marine Extract skin product along with liquid nitrogen treatments! I wanted to share this wonderful product with our celebrity guests.”
Several publications have reported on Miracle of the Sea's inclusion in the Backstage Creations' Giving Suite Gift Bag, including
Hello Magazine's Peek Inside: by Rebecca Lewis,
Santa Monica Observer Lifestyle: by Preity Upala,
and Fox News Good Day LA.
About Miracle of the Sea
Miracle of the Sea is a business unit of Marine Biology & Environmental Technologies (MBET). MBET offers this innovative full body healing and rejuvenation skin care line based on their patented Natural Marine Extract. These marine extracts are derived from ocean species that are sourced from MBET's ecologically sustainable aqua farms. See Miracle of the Sea customer experiences .
MBET works with many of the world's leading universities and top marine biologists on kelp reforestation projects to combat global warming and rebalance the ocean's ecosystems. The resulting kelp forests are sustainable and are naturally expanding into their previous habitats.
MBET continuously strives to improve everyone's personal health and the health of our environment.
Caroline S. Ph.D User Experience with Miracle of the Sea Natural Marine Extract in Almond Oil. "Best anti-aging product I've ever used."
