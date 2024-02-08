Learning Counsels 10Th Annual Digital Transition Survey Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BENTON, AR, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Learning Counsel Research recognized Cobb County School District, Georgia, Meriden School District, CT, and Calvert County Public Schools, MD with their Tech Practices Award along with many others districts during the 10th Annual Learning Leadership national virtual conference.The event provided a briefing of the national 2023 K-12 School and District Administrator Survey on strategies, models and technology as well as the concurrent 2023 K12 Teacher Survey on pedagogy, models and technology. Learning Counsel Research received 4,912 survey responses from a send to 1,104,455 administrators and teachers. Thirty-six schools and districts received recognition awards. 28% of responses were from urban institutions, 39% from suburban, 17% from rural and 16% from others including virtual schools. The survey analysis estimates tech spend, future spend by category, and asks questions about K12's highest pressures, strategies, planning and execution, teacher workload, defining teacher and student roles, numbers of apps, pedagogical models, emergency incidents and more annually, including essays on recent achievements. The annual virtual conference and subsequent tour to twenty cities with one-day briefings presents findings for K12 schools to gain awareness of trends.Annual survey recognitions showcase the relative achievement level of a school or district towards excellency in logistics and meaningful experiential learning fitting this century's learner needs.Recognized in 2024 were these schools and districts:Distinctive Excellence - St. Vrain Valley Schools, COSustainers - Cobb County School District, GA; Meriden Public Schools, CT; Delphian School, OR; Next Generation, FLAccepting the recognition for Cobb County S.D. were:Dr. Ehsan Kattoula, Assistant Superintendent, Accountability Division; Ms. Stacey Buckalew, Director of CTLS Academics; Meagan Stanfill, Supervisor of Digital Transformation;Accepting the recognition for Meriden Public Schools were:Dr. Mark Benigni, Superintendent; Barbara Haeffner, Assistant SuperintendentInnovators - Spring Branch ISD, TX; San Antonio ISD, TX; Katy ISD, TX; Dallas ISD, TX; Brewster Central School District, NY; Metro Nashville Public Schools, TNAchievers - Prince George's County Public Schools, MD; Kansas City Kansas Public Schools, IS; Belton School District #124, MO; Jacksonville North Pulaski School District, AR; Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, GA; Jasper County School District, SC; The Key to Learning with Dr. Nyman, FLGainers - Howard County Public Schools, MD; Montgomery County Public Schools, MD; Calvert County Public Schools, MD; Tomball ISD, TX; North Little Rock School District, AR; Faquier County Public Schools, VA; Osborn School District #8, AZ; Florence Unified School District, AZ; Park City School District, UT; Tigard-Tualatin School District, OR; Briarcliff Manor School District, NY; Blind Brook-Rye Union Free School District, NY; Cajon Valley Union School District, CA; East Baton Rouge Parish School System, LA; Haines City High School, Polk County Public Schools, FL; Rare Earth Continuation High School, CA; Mountain Shadows Elementary School, Dear Valley Unified School District, AZ; District 7 Elementary, Cumberland County Schools, NCAccepting the recognition for Tomball ISD was:Diane Tidwell, Director of Digital LearningPast survey reports are available here . 2023's final survey reports are now available to attendees and upon request until formally posted to the Learning Counsel site with all stories.Upcoming briefings will include analysis on the future direction of schooling in America at all of these events in 2023:Learning Logistics & Tech Tour 2024Feb. 20thPhoenix, AZHost: Phoenix Union High School DistrictFeb. 22ndSan Diego, CAHost: Cajon Valley Union School DistrictFeb. 27thSan Antonio, TXHost: Southside Independent School DistrictFeb. 29thHouston, TXHost: Klein ISDMarch 5thNashville, TNHost: Metro Nashville Public SchoolsMarch 14thOrlando, FLHost: Audubon Park School K-8, OCPSMarch 12thAtlanta, GAHost: Gwinnett County Public SchoolsMarch 19thRiverside, CAHost: Riverside County Office of EducationSept. TBDDetroit, MISept. TBDSt. Louis, MOSept. TBDPhiladelphia, PASept. TBDNew York, NYSept. TBDMankato & Minneapolis, MNSept. TBDCincinnati, OHOct. TBDDallas – Fort Worth, TXOct. TBDAustin, TXOct. TBDMiami, FLOct. TBDCharlotte, NCOct. TBDDenver, COOct. TBDSan Francisco Bay Area – Fremont, CALearning Counsel News Media & Research is a research institute and news media hub that provides context for educators from ongoing analysis of trends and a deep understanding of new dynamics in technology, systems, school administration and models. Our mission-based organization was the first to develop a thesis of education's future based on tech and cultural evolution -- and start helping schools advance systematically with live field events and the direct work of the Learning Counsel Innovation Services division.

