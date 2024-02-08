The Gulf Of Mexico Conference (#GOMCON): Working Together For A Sustainable Gulf

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

#GOMCON 2024 will be Feb. 19-22 in Tampa, FL

Hosted by the Gulf of Mexico Alliance

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- More than 1,000 coastal experts will gather Feb. 19-22 at the second bi-annual Gulf of Mexico Conference (#GOMCON) in Tampa. Scientists, managers, and professionals from federal and state agencies, academia, non-profits and industry are anticipated to attend this premier event for Gulf-focused ecosystem science, coastal management, and collaboration.Participants will have the opportunity to network, collaborate and discuss coastal research and management in the Gulf of Mexico as we look for ways to work together for a sustainable coast.“GOMCON is likely the biggest Gulf-focused meeting in the nation,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance .“Anyone and everyone who cares about or works on Gulf of Mexico issues will be joining in on the conversation and helping shape the future of Gulf research and management.” The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is hosting this four-day event.Highlights from the event, which is being held at the Tampa Convention Center, include:.Two general sessions focused on coastal resilience and communicating the impacts of weather with speakers including Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor; Florida's Chief Resilience Officer, Wes Brooks; The Weather Channel's Carl Parker; Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management (I-DIEM) CEO Chauncia Willis; Reinsurance Association of America President Frank Nutter; and University of Georgia Associate Dean and Professor Marshall Shepherd;.An entire day dedicated to workshops with themes like blue carbon research, offshore wind, seagrasses, and oyster restoration;.A Tools Café, where participants can explore more than 25 resources for coastal management and resilience;.Two full days of scientific sessions featuring 415 talks on 32 different focus areas such as the Gulf dead zone, status of corals, harmful algal blooms, and wildlife; and.A chance join the conversation by attending collaborative meetings being held during the conference.View the full schedule or register at GulfofMexicoConference. Keep up with all things Gulf of Mexico Alliance and #GOMCON by following us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.Photos will be posted to our Flickr page.Media is welcome to attend. Media resources can be found on our website.Event details:.What: Gulf of Mexico Conference (#GOMCON).When: Feb. 19-22.Where: Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602Thanks to the many sponsors helping make this event a success: the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative; Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies; National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Gulf Research Program; NOAA RESTORE Science Program; Motiva; the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System; ExxonMobil; Esri; Geosyntec Consultants; ATM; the RESTORE Act Centers of Excellence for Texas and Louisiana; Bureau of Ocean Energy Management; Stantec; Shell; State of Florida Institute of Oceanography; Equinor; Hess; and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Amanda Nalley

Gulf of Mexico Alliance

+1 850-345-7597

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube