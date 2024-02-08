R4G Launch 1 For 1 Solution To Help Fund Girl Causes And Reward Dining For GOOD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For 25 years Recruiting for Good has helped companies find talented professionals and generated proceeds to make a positive impact.

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find professionals; and is rewarding referrals with $1000 for girl causes and $1000 dining gift cards.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund causes.Recruiting for Good launch Love to Support Girls a sweet 1 for 1 collaborative solution to help fund girl causes; and reward restaurant dining.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Love to Support Girls was inspired by She Angels Foundation...'Did you know less than 2% of all U.S. giving goes to organizations that fund girls and women?'"How Do The Sweetest Restaurants Participate to Help Fund Girl Causes and Earn Dining Rewards for Customers?1. Restaurants use their social network to inspire participation in Recruiting for Good's sweet referral program.2. Every person, who successfully participates garners a $1,000 donation to sponsor a girl's creative project, team, or travel.3. Same person, also earns the sweetest $1,000 dining gift card toward participating restaurant.Carlos Cymerman, adds, "We reward The Sweetest Foodies who help support girl causes; with dining and sweet parties GOOD !"Funding Girl CausesAfter successfully generating proceeds, Recruiting for Good will reward sponsorship for girl's creative projects including; creative writing opportunity to get published on LAParent. Also, sponsor girl team participation in cheer, dance, robotics, or sports (fees, hire expert in field, or uniform/equipment); and travel experiences (school, sports, summer camp, and Girl Scouts).Proceeds may support sweet giving circles (that fund girl causes/nonprofits based in the US), nonprofits for girls causes, and schools/summer camps (funding girls' programs).AboutHave a Sweet Restaurant, love to support girls, and reward your customers dining gift cards? Join the Club...Inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good and we will generate proceeds by delivering sweet staffing services; make donations to girl's creative projects, team participation, or travel and reward generous dining gift cards for your sweet restaurant. To sign up visit Good for You+Community Too!Love to Support Girls! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund and sponsor meaningful experiences for girls. After successfully participating in referral program earn $1,000 to sponsor a girl's creative project, team participation (cheer, dance, robotics, or sports), or travel (school, sports, summer camp, or Girls Scouts); and earn sweet $1,000 dining gift card.Have a daughter/grand daughter who loves to write? Earn a sponsored opportunity to get published on LAParent. Just participate in Recruiting for Good.We love to collaborate with like-valued Sweet Giving Circles whose mission is to help support and fund Girl Causes/Nonprofits based in the US. Recruiting for Good creates the sweetest loyalty program to inspire participation in our 1 for 1 solution and make a greater impact in your community. To partner up with our staffing agency, and use recruiting for good visit .Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment!

