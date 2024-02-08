Capital Rx Named To The 2024 New York Digital Health 100

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx , the full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA) advancing our nation's healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes, has been named to the 2024 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100) again. This recognition highlights the most exciting and innovative digital health companies in New York. Digital Health New York (DHNY)

publishes the annual list along with the New York Healthcare Innovation Report,

which takes an in-depth look at the investment trends, opportunities, and challenges in the digital health sector.

"Even as our team has grown across state lines over the years, our roots remain in NYC. We're honored to be named to the New York Digital 100 for the fifth year as we continue our mission to build the electronic infrastructure our nation needs to deliver the healthcare we deserve," said Co-Founder and CEO AJ Loiacono. "Our award-winning enterprise health platform, JUDI® , delivers a level of efficiency that redefines productivity and scale in healthcare administration."

Capital Rx's enterprise health platform, JUDI®, and its aligned PBM model continue to drive efficiency for clients.

"2024 marks the fifth year of the New York Digital Health 100, and in that time, the digital health ecosystem in New York has significantly grown and evolved," said Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder and CEO of DHNY. "We are proud to recognize these exceptional organizations and commend them for their ongoing commitment to innovation, transformation, and the role they play in driving healthcare forward."

Capital Rx experienced another year of record growth in 2023 due to demand for JUDI and its aligned PBM model. Of note, the company completed a more than $50 million strategic funding round

with participation from Transformation Capital and over ten of the nation's leading health systems, signed several new Fortune 500 clients, and JUDI began processing Medicare claims, among other significant achievements. 2024 promises to be another exciting year for Capital Rx, which recently partnered with New York City FC

and continues to roll out new features and functionality in JUDI.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA), advancing our nation's electronic healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes. As a Certified B CorpTM , Capital Rx is executing its mission through the deployment of JUDI®, the company's cloud-native enterprise health platform, and a Single-Ledger ModelTM, which increases visibility and reduces variability in drug prices. JUDI connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one efficient, scalable platform, servicing millions of members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of pharmacy benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit capitalrx .

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, we seek to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Our flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY's mailing list, please visit

.

DH100 Methodology

To compile the DH100, we invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to help us to get to know the company better. We also used our dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 10 people in the New York region. Companies that were public or non-profit; founded before 2014; or had an exit were excluded. We evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, number of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.

