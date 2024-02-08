ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES EXCITING NEW CULINARY TALENT AND EVENTS FOR 2024 NASSAU PARADISE ISLAND WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Internationally acclaimed chefs José Andrés and Alex Guarnaschelli join the impressive all-star culinary talent, including Tony Abou-Ganim, Duff Goldman, Robert Irvine, JJ Johnson,

Nobu Matsuhisa, Alon Shaya, Martha Stewart, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern

Stellar and GRAMMY ® Award winner Bishop Hezekiah Xzavier Walker, Jr. leads

Gospel Brunch at Atlantis' famed Café Martinique

WEBB Banks Returns as Platinum Sponsor

Festival proceeds support Atlantis Blue Project Foundation , dedicated to saving marine life and its habitats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean seas.

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island , the most iconic destination resort in the world and the culinary capital of the Caribbean, announces new culinary talent and events for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF),

from Wednesday, March 13 – Sunday, March 17, 2024. Tickets for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival are on sale now at npiwff .

Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival Presented by Atlantis

The ultimate gastronomic epicenter for gourmands, foodies and connoisseurs in the Caribbean, Atlantis Paradise Island boasts a wide range of restaurants led by more globally recognized Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chefs than any other resort or destination in the region, complemented by Atlantis' exclusive partnerships with top Bahamian talents, including Julie Lightbourne of renowned Sip Sip, Kenneth McKenzie of McKenzie's Fresh Conch, Wayne Moncur of Sun & Ice, and William Young and Kyle Jones of the celebrated The Dilly Club. Atlantis Paradise Island is the leader in providing superior epicurean experiences for visitors and the community.

Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival showcases world-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and celebrated TV personalities with walk-around tasting events, lively culinary demonstrations and classes, and intimate chef-led happy hours, lunches, and dinners.

New: José Andrés

and Alex Guarnaschelli join the 2024 festival alongside beloved celebrity chefs and culinary personalities, including Tony Abou-Ganim, Duff Goldman, Robert Irvine, JJ Johnson, Nobu Matsuhisa, Dan McKee, Alon Shaya, Martha Stewart, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern.

Gospel Superstar and GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Hezekiah Walker, Jr. will have an

exclusive performance during Gospel Brunch at Café Martinique, and back by popular demand, GRAMMY® Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated musician Wyclef Jean returns to paradise for a late-night concert at the festival's signature Jerk Jam . Globally known DJ Kim Lee , from Netflix's Bling Empire, returns for a set at Tacos and Tequila.

Highlights of the festival and WEBB Banks sponsored events for Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival include:



Conch-Tales at Fish (NEW)

– Join award-winning chef José Andrés and renowned restaurateur Mark Brown to learn about conch, a true Bahamian specialty.

Gospel Brunch (NEW)

– An extravagant, all-inclusive brunch at Café Martinique with Gospel Superstar Hezekiah Walker.

Jerk Jam

– A signature event celebrating Jerk, the iconic Caribbean flavor, hosted by chef JJ Johnson and Robert Irvine, with a special performance by multiple Grammy® Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated musician Wyclef Jean.

Kids in the Kitchen (NEW)

– A hands-on, 'kids only' event led by Food Network star chef Duff Goldman.

Sparkles at Sunset

will be hosted in Atlantis Paradise Island's exclusive Bridge Suite.

Sushi Making Class with

Nobu Matsuhisa (NEW) – An intimate class taught by master sushi chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa.

Michter's Whiskey Experience with Master Distiller Dan McKee

(NEW) – An intimate tasting experience with Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee at The Dilly Club, the award-winning craft cocktail and coffee bar in Atlantis' Marina Village.

Taste of Paradise

– The festival's signature tasting event with offerings from local Bahamian restaurateurs, including Julie Lightbourne's Sip Sip and McKenize's Conch Shack; celebrity chefs Alon Shaya, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern.

Whisk up Fun: Learn to Bake with Celebrity Chef Alex

Guarnaschelli (NEW) – A family-friendly event where young bakers and aspiring chefs can join Alex and her daughter Ava Clark for a hands-on baking class. A Wine Dinner with the legendary Martha Stewart (NEW)

will be held at the resort's Ocean's Edge bluff.

Platinum sponsor WEBB Banks provides world-class wine and spirits brands, such as Robert Mondavi, Beringer, Flor de Cana, Mionetto, and Teremana, to the event, giving guests a wide array of incredible beverage options to complement their culinary experiences. WEBB Banks is a division of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits that manages brokerage operations in the Caribbean, Central, and South America, as well as Global Travel Retail and Cruise.

"WEBB Banks proudly partners with Atlantis once again for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival," commented Phillip Jarrell, Vice President, Innovation & Key Accounts for WEBB Banks. "We embrace the opportunity to showcase our leading portfolio of exciting brands to reach local and international guests at Atlantis while supporting the festival's impactful charitable mission."

In addition to hosting world-famous culinary talent, NPIWFF features Bahamian chefs, eateries, establishments, and the resort's distinguished chefs and mixologists. Participating Atlantis resort restaurants and bars include Silan , the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya;

Paranza , the Italian restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Michael White; Café Martinique, Atlantis' signature dining experience located in Marina Village; Shake Shack Atlantis , the first shack opened in a resort location, offering specialty menu items and a full bar; and The Dilly Club , the lively bar with creative cocktails and a vibrant nightlife.

Local chefs and restaurants participating in NPIWFF include chef Devan Mcphee of Wild Thyme and The London Cocktail Bar ; Kenneth McKenzie of McKenzie's Conch Shack ; Volanda Rahming of The Boutique Cake ; Wayne Moncur of Sun & Ice , among others.

While successfully highlighting the Bahamas as a growing culinary and entertainment hub, Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival also generates awareness for Atlantis Blue Project Foundation , a nonprofit, 501(c)(3), founded in 2005 with the mission to protect and preserve marine wildlife and its endangered habitats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean seas.

In developing programming and production for Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, Atlantis Paradise Island is joined for the second year by Lee Brian Schrager, founder of South Beach Wine & Food Festival and New York City Wine & Food Festival, and Randy Fisher, founder of CREaM (Culinary Related Entertainment and Marketing).

The complete lineup of festival events and tickets are available now at npiwff

and atlantisbahamas . Follow @NPIWFF and @AtlantisBahamas for the most up-to-date festival details. For additional restaurant information, visit atlantisbahamas .

Available now: Atlantis Paradise Island's NPIWFF Festival Pass & Room Package . Guests can save $150 on a festival pass when purchased with a room booking. The package provides access to the most popular evening events and can be combined with the Linger Longer Sale to save up to 25% off rooms.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island , a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic destination celebrating its 25th anniversary with bold multimillion-dollar renovations, exciting new partnerships, and reimagined guest experiences. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this iconic legendary resort. Atlantis' immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of the Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Home to Aquaventure, one of the world's largest waterparks, the 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides features 14 pools and five miles of white sand beaches. Atlantis is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 aquatic animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats, including Dolphin Cay , the unparalleled marine animal conservation and education center created to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature's most friendly mammals.

Atlantis has five unique lodging options: the grand, iconic newly renovated towers of The Royal, the family-friendly ambiance at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove and residential-style living at The Reef.

Guests can choose from an impressive collection of over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa and Paranza by Michael White. With its unrivaled meeting and convention space and the well-appointed Atlantis Marina overlooking Marina Village, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the tranquil Mandara Spa, a newly opened tennis and pickleball center, indoor and outdoor regulation basketball courts, a 500-seat movie theater, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, a gaming arcade, CRUSH, a teen nightclub, Jokers' Wild comedy club, an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, the renowned Atlantis Casino, and an array of luxury and boutique duty-free shopping.

For more information and reservations, please visit

atlantisbahamas .

About Atlantis Blue Project Foundation:

Founded in 2005, Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. Through scientific research, education, and community outreach, the Foundation fosters the preservation and conservation of coral reefs, sea turtles, sharks, manatees, cetaceans, and their Bahamian ecosystems.

For more information about Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, please visit

blueprojectatlantis .

