JP 3E Holdings (OTC: SPZI) And Archeo Futurus, Inc. Enter Strategic Alliance Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), signs Strategic Alliance with Archeo Futurus, Inc. which is a pioneering technology firm that will be working in a strategic alliance with JP3E. This alliance positions both companies to be key players in the infrastructure development to revolutionize Data Centers within seven regions across the US. The initial deployment of the technology will be in New York and Kokomo, Indiana. This strategic agreement aims to integrate Archeo Futurus' patented serverless cloud native technology into JP3E's upcoming Data Centers.





According to Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, revenue in the Data Center market is projected to reach US$99 in 2024. In global comparison, most revenue will be generated in the United States. Statista

#:~:text=Revenue%20in%20the%20Data%20Center,US%2499%20in%202024



Archeo Futurus brings to the table its cutting-edge serverless native cloud technology, designed to enhance efficiency, scalability, and performance in data processing and management. The patented technology allows for seamless scaling, reduced operational costs, and improved environmental sustainability by minimizing energy consumption.



JP3E is recognized for its robust infrastructure projects with a strong successful track record. The collaboration will leverage JP3E's expertise in infrastructure development to ensure the Data Centers in New York and Kokomo are built to the highest standards, accommodating Archeo Futurus' advanced technology.



Strategic Goals:

Technology Deployment: Seamlessly integrate Archeo Futurus' serverless native cloud technology into JP3E's data centers, setting a new benchmark for data center capabilities.Market Expansion: Expand the reach of both companies by tapping into new markets and sectors that require high-performance computing and data management solutions.Innovation Leadership: Establish the alliance as a leader in innovative data center solutions, showcasing the potential of serverless cloud technology in enhancing data center operations.

Benefits for Stakeholders:



Clients and End-Users: Gain access to more efficient, reliable, and scalable cloud services, enabling businesses to thrive in the digital era.

Investors: The strategic alliance presents a lucrative opportunity for investors, promising growth, innovation, and a strong foothold in the rapidly evolving cloud computing market. The Tech and Infrastructure Sectors: Set new industry standards for data center construction and operation, encouraging further innovation and competition.

“We are excited to have formed this strong alliance with Archeo Futurus. This alliance is expected to bring over premium revenues to JP3E over the next 12 months. Our upcoming public announcements will indicate the strength of this alliance.” said John K. Park, Chairman and CEO of JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooz, Inc. Further details will be reflected in upcoming announcements.



About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) now JP 3E Holdings, Inc.:



Operating companies to supply the world with the vital needs of Eating, Energy, and Education (3E) which are essential needs for our everyday living and quality of life.



SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions - are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

