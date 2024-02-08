Grupo Bafar Inaugurated A New Production Plant In Michoacan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bafar, B C.V. (BAFAR), a leader in the food industry, continues its path of growth and innovation with the recent investment in a new pepperoni production plant in the agro-industrial Complex located in La Piedad, Michoacan. The plant will have a capacity of 1,000 tons per month. This new production plant required an investment of $33 million USD and is fully automated.



Jorge Baeza Fares, Director of Bafar Foods, emphasized: "As we move forward, we reiterate our commitment to continue investing in the state of Michoacan and to be the main employer in this prosperous region. We are sure that this project will not only be successful, but will also contribute to sustainable economic growth and community well-being.”

The strategic location in La Piedad reinforces Grupo Bafar's position in the Mexican market and demonstrates the company's continued commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional service. This initiative will not only benefit Grupo Bafar but also the local economy, strengthening collaboration and sustainable growth in the region.

About Grupo Bafar

Grupo Bafar is a 100% Mexican company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1996 and its Food Division is one of the main producers and distributors of meat and dairy products in the country. It also participates in the real estate sector with Fibra Nova, as well as in the financial services sector and in the agro-industrial sector, mainly in the production of walnuts. With more than 40 years in the market, it has presence throughout the Mexican Republic and the southern United States.

