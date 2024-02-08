The Health Care Transformation Task Force Welcomes New Member To Kick Off 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Health Care Transformation Task Force is excited to welcome Oshi Health to the membership to kick off 2024!

- Sam Holliday, CEO, Oshi HealthWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) is excited to welcome Oshi Health to the membership to kick off 2024. Oshi Health is a virtual digestive health center of excellence that delivers multidisciplinary care to diagnose and treat digestive and gastrointestinal (GI) conditions across the full acuity spectrum. As an in-network provider with some of the nation's leading health plans, Oshi Health aims to democratize access to clinically-proven high-touch medical care integrated into the broader ecosystem with the goal of achieving better outcomes and lower total cost. This partnership is particularly salient as the Task Force prioritizes specialty care engagement in value-based care and payment arrangements in the coming year.“We are excited to welcome our newest member, Oshi Health, especially given their commitment to creating value in the specialty care space.” said Jeff Micklos, HCTTF Executive Director.“They are revolutionizing care delivery for people with GI conditions and do so in strong partnerships with physicians and payers.”“Oshi Health's mission aligns well with the goals of the Task Force's diverse membership. Their gastroenterology model is focused on improving clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction, and reducing total cost of care,” said Sean Cavanaugh, HCTTF Vice Chair and Chief Policy Officer of Aledade, Inc.“We look forward to their important contributions to their work.”“Oshi Health is committed to collaborating with HCTTF members to move the industry toward more effective value-based specialty care,” said Sam Holliday, Co-founder and CEO of Oshi Health.“We use innovative value-based payment models to transform GI care for the benefit of all - patients, providers, health plans, and employers - and look forward to learning and sharing our experience aligning incentives around the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective medical care.Established in 2014, the Task Force is a multistakeholder consortium that supports accelerating the pace of transforming the delivery system into one that better pays for value. Representing a diverse set of organizations from various segments of the industry – including providers, payers, purchasers, and patient advocacy organizations – we share a common commitment to transform our respective businesses and clinical models to deliver a health system that achieves equitable outcomes through high-quality, affordable person-centered care. We strive to provide a critical mass of policy, operational, and technical support that, when combined with the work being done by CMS and other public and private stakeholders, can increase the momentum of delivery system transformation.For more information please visit:TASK FORCE MEMBERSAetna . agilon health . Aledade . American Academy of Family Physicians . American Heart Association . Atrius Health . Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts . Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan . Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina . Blue Shield of California . Cambia Health Solutions . Clarify Health . Cleveland Clinic . Community Catalyst . Curana Health . Elevance Health . Evolent . Families USA . Heritage Provider Network . Honest Medical Group . Innovaccer . Kaiser Permanente . Mark McClellan . MedStar Health . National Partnership for Women & Families . National Patient Advocate Foundation . Oshi Health . OPN Healthcare . Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health . Premier . PSW . Sentara Healthcare . Signify Health . Sun River Health . Trinity Health . Washington State Health Care Authority . UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

Charlotte Burnett

Health Care Transformation Task Force

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn