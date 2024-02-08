Surrender To Flavor: Carl's Jr. Celebrates Free Burger Day On Feb. 12

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Participating Carl's Jr. locations will offer a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger to My Rewards members ordering in the Carl's Jr. App or in-restaurant

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

After days of speculation, hints, and leaked messages , it's time to confirm the truth . Carl's Jr.® is celebrating big wins and bold, irresistible flavors on Feb. 12 by giving away free Western Bacon Cheeseburgers to My Rewards members for Carl's Jr. Free Burger Day, the day after the big game. Yes, that's correct, FREE.

Carl's Jr. will offer a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger to guests on Feb. 12, Free Burger Day

Continue Reading

Get prepared! Download the Carl's Jr. app and join the free My Rewards program today. On Feb. 12, My Rewards members will receive their Free Burger Day offer in the app. Members can take advantage of the one-day promotion at participating restaurants by ordering through the Carl's Jr. app or by showing the app offer to their local restaurant team to claim in-restaurant, no purchase necessary.

That's all it takes for anyone to get their hands on one of Carl's Jr. most craved menu items.

"On Carl's Jr. Free Burger Day, this deal and our flavors are sure to drive even our mild-mannered guests a bit burger crazed. Whether you are sad football season is coming to an end, or you celebrated a little too hard the night before, we want you to have a burger on us," said Jennifer Tate, chief marketing officer at CKE Restaurants. "It's no secret that we are unapologetic about our flavors at Carl's Jr. Our unique ingredients like house-made guacamole, whole Anaheim green chiles, pickled jalapenos and tangy Western BBQ Sauce create a visceral must-have-now urge among our guests."

The free burger, a Western Bacon Cheeseburger, is a charbroiled all-beef patty with two strips of bacon, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings and tangy BBQ sauce on a seeded bun.

The Western Bacon Cheeseburger will be free on February 12 to My Rewards members while supplies last at participating restaurants and is the perfect opportunity for loyal guests to enjoy the flavors they crave, and new guests to be introduced to Carl's Jr.'s delicious flavors – just try not to crash through the walls to get in.

My Rewards members also get access to exclusive offers and perks all year round. As if that isn't enough, members also earn Stars, redeemable for free food, on every dollar spent at Carl's Jr. online and in restaurant.

For more news, tune in to the big game on Sunday and follow Carl's Jr. on social media. For promotions, download the Carl's Jr. app and join the My Rewards loyalty program.

My Rewards Loyalty Program: Join here

More Info:

Twitter: @CarlsJr

Instagram: @carlsjr

TikTok:

@carlsjrofficial

Facebook:

About Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger creations, Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM, Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream ShakesTM and indulgent breakfast

burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its Franchisees, Carl's operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 25 countries worldwide. Learn more here

.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from ScratchTM Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit or its brand sites at and .

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.