Inventory Takes A Seasonal Dip, Expected To Return To Growth Pattern

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Theory, the real-time automotive data insights provider for automotive manufacturers, agencies, and affiliates, is reporting in this month's "On the Horizon," that new vehicle inventory took a step back from its ongoing recovery, dropping from 2 in December to 2 in January. This interrupts an 11-month run of growth, during which counts grew by more than 1 million. Since inventory also declined in January 2023 amid its long-term revival, this points to a seasonal dip rather than a shift in the longer-term market trajectory.

With model year changeovers and end-of-year deals in the rear-view mirror, new vehicle movement also dipped back into the stable range near 1 million per month that has ruled the day for most of the past year. February forecasts point to a perpetuation of that level over the next month.

"January always represents a bit of an inventory and sales respite after MYCOs and end-of-year deals run their course, and this is true as 2024 kicks off," says Rick Wainschel, VP of Data Science & Analytics at Cloud Theory. "The dynamics leading to a more supply-oriented marketplace are still in place, however, which will push OEMs to focus on building demand in order to compete more effectively."

Cloud Theory's proprietary Inventory Efficiency Index reflects the post-holiday decline for luxury OEMs, with Lexus, Land Rover, and BMW dropping substantially in score and at least one rank. On the other hand, Cadillac bucked this trend and moved back into third place.

"After the luxury OEMs played their hands in December, January is shaping up to be a return to a more typical pattern in terms of inventory efficiency, with Toyota, Honda, and Kia at the top of the rankings once again," said Ron Boe, Chief Revenue Officer at Cloud Theory. "Cadillac is an exception to the luxury trend, however, and strong showings by Chevrolet and GMC point to a good start to the year for General Motors."

