Akima Appoints Chris Jenkins As President Of Construction & Security Solutions Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERNDON, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima announced today that Chris Jenkins has been named the president of the company's construction & security solutions group. Jenkins will focus on growth objectives and the expansion of

Akima's capabilities into new markets, customers, and opportunities.

Prior to this appointment, Jenkins served as chief administrative officer, supervising the daily operations, strategies, and policies of the Akima portfolio of companies.

Jenkins joined Akima in 2006,

serving

in numerous positions

over his tenure

including president of SAVA Workforce Solutions.

He brings more than 30 years of government and civilian leadership experience

to the company.



"Chris is a respected leader with an impressive track record of operational excellence and continuous process improvement," said Bill Monet, President & CEO of

Akima. "I look forward to accelerated growth in this business sector under Chris's leadership."

Jenkins began his career in the U.S. Army, serving in a myriad of law enforcement roles across the globe including Military Police, Field Forensic Computer Examiner, Special Agent, Operations, and Special Agent-in-Charge.

Jenkins has a Bachelor of Science and a

Master of Business Administration.



About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with 10,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology; facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2023, Akima ranked #34 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list and has remained in the top 70 of Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 list of top federal contractors since 2021. To learn more about

Akima, visit .

