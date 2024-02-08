Simplyprotein® Uncovers Canada Is A Country Of Overthinkers, From Daily Decisions Down To Our Snacks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SimplyProtein Helps Canadians Keep Nutrition Simplified with Plant-Based Snacks That Deliver on Protein

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyProtein® of Wellness Natural Inc., a leader in plant-based snacking released survey findings* that reveal Canadians are craving simplicity, including their snacking habits. Nearly half of Canadians (43 per cent) categorize themselves as overthinkers, and nearly two thirds (63 per cent) are on a mission to simplify their lives. This quest for simplicity is particularly evident in their snacking choices – but life is busy. Over half of Canadians (54 per cent) agree when they are in a rush and need a snack they tend to reach for the most convenient option, but wish they were making healthier choices. However, this can be difficult to navigate when you don't know your nutrition needs. In fact, only 8 per cent of Canadians know their daily protein needs. An essential macronutrient for energy, satiety and immunity.



Survey says:

Plant-Based Protein on the Rise: Fifty-nine (59%) per cent of Canadians are increasingly opting for plant-based protein. However, the survey also highlights a protein awareness gap:



Only 8 per cent of Canadians are fully aware of their recommended daily protein intake; A mere 11 per cent consistently meet their protein goals, with 33 per cent admitting their protein intake is hit or miss

Snacking Challenges : Facing the challenge of healthier eating, nearly 7 in 10 Canadians (68 per cent) recognize the benefits of protein-rich snacks for meeting daily nutrition targets, yet they encounter significant obstacles in finding snacks that align with their nutritional goals.



31 per cent find it difficult to locate snacks that are a good source of protein;

28 per cent struggle to locate snacks that are a good source of fibre;

44 per cent have trouble finding snacks that aren't too high in sugar;

40 per cent find it challenging to find snacks that aren't too high in calories;

29 per cent find it challenging to locate plant-based snacks; 25 per cent struggle to find gluten-free snacks

Simplifying Life with SimplyProtein®

Michael Lines, CEO of Wellness Natural Inc., sees these findings as an indicator of market needs. "Canadians are signaling a strong preference for straightforward, nutritious snacking options, that also taste great and are convenient," says Lines. "SimplyProtein is designed to meet this demand, offering a range of products that makes reaching for snacks that help you achieve your daily nutrition goals both simple and satisfying."

Miranda Galati, Registered Dietitian, echoes this sentiment. "The modern challenge is finding nutritionally balanced snacks without the complexity," she says. "SimplyProtein's approach, focusing on balance and simplicity, is a perfect fit for this growing need. Their products offer a practical solution for those seeking to maintain a healthy diet in a fast-paced world."

These findings highlight a common struggle among Canadians: balancing a hectic life while making healthy choices. SimplyProtein helps Canadians“Keep It Simplyfied,” understanding that life can be complex, but choosing a plant-based protein snack shouldn't be.

SimplyProtein's diverse range of plant-based products including Snack Bars, Plant Protein + Shakes and Dipped Bars, with new innovations coming this year that deliver on taste, texture and nutrition. All products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 grams of sugar or less, are a good source of fibre, and as well as being gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified.

To try SimplyProtein, or to speak with Michael Lines (CEO of Wellness Natural Inc.) or Miranda Galati (Registered Dietitian), please contact Sarah El-Bakri at ... (289.892.7054).

About SimplyProtein ®

SimplyProtein believes that while life is complicated, choosing a protein snack shouldn't be. That's why all SimplyProtein products aim to help simplify our efforts to better manage our nutrition without having to overthink it, or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. B Corp Certified, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project verified, and certified vegan and kosher, SimplyProtein makes the ingredients of nutritious, delicious plant-based protein snacks available to anyone. All products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, less than 5 grams of sugar, have a good source of fibre.

Originally created in 2004 and owned and evolved by Wellness Natural Inc. since 2020, the brand's protein-rich product line includes Snack Bars, Plant Protein + Shakes and Dipped Bars, with new innovations coming this year. Its products can be purchased across Canada in retailers including Costco Canada, Loblaw Companies Ltd, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys, Whole Foods, and more, as well as on Amazon Canada, and its own direct-to-consumer website, .

Methodology

These findings are from a Maru Public Opinion online panel survey undertaken by its sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue from December 14-15, 2023, among a random selection of 1,532 Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists. The results were weighted to match the population, according to Census data. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Respondents could respond in either English or French.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at