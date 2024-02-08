Activated Alumina Market To Surpass 256.92 Million By 2030 Drives Due To Rising Demand For Clean And Potable Water Sources

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the activated alumina market will attain a value of USD 256.92 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2023-2030). Several crucial factors predominantly steer the market for this particular technology in the activated alumina market. There is a notable surge in the demand for clean and potable water sources, driven by growing concerns over water pollution and scarcity.

The activated alumina market is primarily steered by several key factors underlining its importance in various industries. One significant driving force is the escalating demand for clean and safe water sources, a pressing global concern. The need for effective water treatment solutions has never been more critical with water reserves dwindling and water pollution rising.

Plastic S egment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Versatility

Plastic segment is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 4.7% in the activated alumina market. Polyethylene, as one of the most ubiquitous plastics, plays a pivotal role in this expansion. Its versatility and wide-ranging applications across industries make it a highly sought-after material.

The market in North America emerges as the prevailing region in the global activated alumina market, and this dominance is notably driven by the extensive utilization of this versatile material across various sectors.

Healthcare Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Offering a Compelling Alternative

Healthcare segment is poised for robust growth in the activated alumina market. Activated alumina bioceramics have emerged as a noteworthy development within this sector, offering a compelling alternative to traditional surgical metal alloys.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific region, the activated alumina market is poised for rapid growth, and several key factors underpin this trend. Firstly, there is a significant surge in the demand for clean and potable water sources throughout the region, driven by growing concerns over water quality and availability.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the activated alumina market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

In 2023, Evonik made a significant announcement regarding its strategic investment in expanding its fumed aluminum oxide production plant in Yokkaichi, Japan. This development marks a milestone as it will establish Evonik's inaugural alumina plant in the Asian region. The expanded facility is set to focus on producing solutions dedicated to lithium-ion battery technology, a pivotal component used extensively in electric vehicle batteries. Axens recently entered into a notable Asset Sale Agreement (ASA) with Rio Tinto Alcan, a Canada-based entity, concerning the sale of Rio Tinto Alcan's activated alumina business in Brockville, Ontario, Canada. This strategic move not only signifies a business transaction but also presents growth opportunities in emerging markets across the globe.

Key Questions Answered in Activated Alumina Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period? List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

