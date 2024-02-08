Dickey’S Barbecue Pit Offers MVP Deals For The Big Game

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World's largest barbecue restaurant offering deals on Party Packs on February 11th

Dallas, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit is ready to serve hungry football fans across the country during the NFL Title Game with its Legit. Texas. BarbecueTM!

On Sunday, February 11th, team up with the Texas-style barbecue brand and become the MVP at your football watch party or tailgate. Dickey's is offering football fans a great deal on a variety of their popular pack options this Sunday. With the code 5OFFPACKS, barbecue guests can indulge in some delicious, pit-smoked barbecue from the comfort of their own home. Conveniently available for same-day delivery, pick-up and to-go, these specials include:

A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing.Enjoy two lbs. of pulled pork, 2 lbs. of chopped brisket, largethree choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight.two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six.

For smaller groups, Dickey's also offers Pit-Smoked Wings available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces, as well as their Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

“Whether your watch party is large or small, Dickey's is here to offer you the best value with mouth-watering barbecue options during the Big Game,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey's Capital Group .“With plenty of fresh, hickory smoked barbecue to choose from, Dickey's is the perfect teammate for Championship Sunday.”

Additionally, don't forget that Kids Eat Free every Sunday – Receive a FREE Kid's Meal with an adult order of $12 or more using the code KEFOLO. *One Kid's Meal per check. Available at participating Dickey's locations only. Kids 12 and under.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc ., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. TM At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit .

