The Steinberg Law Group has decades of proven experience and the resources to help victims of asbestos exposure and their families obtain the maximum financial compensation they deserve. All of it!

Our Mesothelioma Options Help Centers have a network of top doctors and surgeons from coast to coast.

Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Texas - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers – Call Toll Free (888) 891-2200

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Texas is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer . Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2024 were exposed decades ago.Asbestos was used throughout the state of Texas for most of the twentieth century. Major Texas industries where workers faced an elevated risk of asbestos exposure include, but are not limited to, the oil, chemical, manufacturing and shipbuilding industries. Additionally, the wide use of asbestos in the military exposed thousands at military bases around the state.Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Texas include, but are not limited to, W.R. Grace, General Dynamics, Texaco Oil, Gulf Oil, Phillips Pride Refining, Phillips Petroleum Company, Lone Star Gas Company, Pioneer Gas Company, Cosden Petroleum Company, Amoco Corporation, Conoco-Monsanto, Conoco, Inc., Exxon, Esso, Citgo, Mobil Oil, ExxonMobil Corporation, Valero Refining Company, Standard Oil Company of Texas, Gulf Oil, Humble Oil & Refining Company, Conway Oil Company, Ashland Chemical Company, Carter Oil Company, Hess Oil & Chemical Corporation, Reichhold Chemicals Incorporated, Shell Chemical Company, Shell Oil Company, Shell Petroleum Company, Badische Chemical, BASF, Tenneco Chemical Company, Tenneco Manufacturing Company, Mobay Chemical Corporation, Texas Chemical, Shamrock Oil & Gas Corporation, Pan American Petroleum, Lyondell Petro-Chemical Company, Lyondell Citgo Refining LP, Lyondell Petroleum Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Quantum Chemical, Signal Chemical Company, B. F. Goodrich Chemical Company, Stauffer Chemical Company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Monsanto Chemical Company, Jefferson Chemical Company, Celanese Chemical Company, Dow Chemical Company, DuPont Chemical Company, Chevron Corporation, Cain Chemical Corporation, Arch Chemicals, Inc., Occidental Chemical Corporation, Enjay Chemical Corpoation, Phillips 66, Equistar Chemicals LP, Gulf Coastal Water Company, Hamman Exploration Company, Northern Irrigation Company, Plotner Stoddard Irrigation Company, Texas Rice and Irrigation Company, Chevron Phillips Plastics Company, Pathfinder Manufacturing, Lone Star Industries, Bethlehem Shipping Company, General Tire & Rubber Company, Gulfport Shipping Company, Todd Shipping Company, American Bridge Shipyard, Port Adams Shipyard, Bloodworth Bond Shipyard, AMFELS Shipyard/Keppel Offshore and Marine Company, Todd Houston Shipbuilding Corporation, Orange Shipbuilding Company, Southwestern Electric Power Company, Abilene Gas and Electric Company, Aileen, Incorporated, American Public Service Company, Southwestern Public Service Company, West Texas Utilities Company, General Public Utilities Company, E-Z Tight, Incorporated, Hallmark Builders, Incorporated, Producers Grain Company, Robinson Insulation Company, South Plains Pipe Line Company, Southwestern Portland Cement Company, Southwestern Electric Power Company, Southwestern Public Service Company, Thrif-T-Built, Incorporated, Wonder Building Company, General Motors Corporation, Harbison-Walker Refractories, Forest Grove Steam Electric Station, Abm Machinery Company, Austin Electric Railway Company, Austin Street Railway Company, Austin White Mine Company, Central Power & Light Company, Frito Lay Company, Bacliff Steam Electric Station, Nueces Bay Power Station, Decker Creek Power Station, Paint Creek Power Station, Morgan Creek Power Plant, Holly Street Power Plant, Oak Creek Power Plant, Rivercrest Power Plant, Wiles Powerhouse, Bridge City Powerhouse, Lake Bauter Powerhouse, Wilkes Steam Plant, Seaholm Plant, P H Robinson Plant, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Sabine Power Plant, Roland C. Dansby Power Plant, Denton Power Plant, Cedar Bayou Steam Electric Station, Radian Corporation, Naul Plastics Company, JM Odom Company, IBM, Huntsman Corporation, State Farm Insurance Company, Steck Warlick Company, Tom Ferry Company, Houston Lighting & Power Company, Reliant Energy Incorporated, Bay City Dryer Company, Badger Company Incorporated, Dart Industries, Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Rahm and Haas Company, Oxirane Corporation, Scientific Development Company, Inc., Joe Huggins Company, Incorporated, Sun Pipe Lime Company, United States Steel Corporation, United Rubber & Chemical Company, White Supply Company, A.P. Green Fire Brick Company of Texas, American Insulation Company, Inc., Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation, Beaumont Confederated Oil & Pipe Line Company, Beaumont Electric Light and Power Company, Bechtel Corporation, Big Three Industries, Inc., Continental Cans Company, Crystal Ice Company, Dresser-Ideco Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, East Texas Pulp and Paper Company, Forward Reduction Company, Foster Grand Chemical Company, G. A. Jahn and Company, George A. Burt Refining Company, Gibson Products, Inc., Houston Chemical Company, J T Thorpe Company, J. M. Guffey Petroleum Company, Lasco of Beaumont, Inc., Louisiana Supply Company, Magnolia Petroleum Company, Lone Star and Crescent Oil Company, McFadden-Weiss-Kyle Rice Milling Company, McIntosh Electric, Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation, Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG Industries, Security Oil Company, Sinclair-Koppers Company, Sun Oil Company, Terra Industries, Inc., Texas Gulf Sulphur Company, Trotti & Thompson, Inc., Velsicol Chemical Corporation, Fina Oil and Chemical Company, Kasch Bros., Inc., Fluor Corporation, Champlin Oil & Refining Company, Hycar Chemical Company, Industrial Insulators, Inc., P. R. Insulation, Ltd., K & K Insulators, Inc., Standish Oil Company, Standard Asbestos Manufacturing & Insulating Company, Entergy Corporation, Gulf State Utilities Company, Gulf Atlantic Warehouse Company, Marathon Oil Company, Ohio and Texas Sugar Company, Peoples Ice and Manufacturing Company, Port Fuel Company, Union Carbide, Carbide Chemical Corporation, U.S. Industrial Chemical Corporation, Sea Garden Sales Shipyard, Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing Company, International Paper Company, Eastern Texas Electric Company, Atlantic Richfield Chemical Company, T E Mercer Trucking, Babcock & Wilcox Company, Dynegy, Inc., Nationwide Boiler Rentals, Inc., Pritchard Company, San Jacinto Chemical Company, Sinclair Petrochemical Company, Col-Tex Refining Company, American Smelting & Refining Company, ASARCO Chemical, Berry Fabricators, Inc., Centex Cement Corporation, Champion Petroleum Company, Coastal Jovolina Inc., Coastal States Petrochemical, Columbia Southern Chemical Corporation, Continental Oil Company, Corpus Christi Refining Company, Delhi Taylor Oil Corporation, Gilman Insulation Company, Great Southern Chemical Corporation, Gulf Belting & Gasket Company, Gulf Compress Company, Langford Company, Nueces Hotel Company, Pontiac Refining Corporation, Reynolds Metals Company, Sheppard Geiger Company, Southern Alkali Corporation, Taylor Refining Company, Terminal Refining Corporation, Thorpe Insulation Company, American Rock Wool Corporation, Corsicana Power and Light Company, Kent Middleton Refining Company, Wolf Brand Products Company, A H Belo and Company, A.F. Holman Boiler Works, Inc., A.P. Green Industies, ACandS, Inc., Acme Insulation & Supply Company, Alamo Manufacturing Company, American Airlines, Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, Lof Field Airport, Angelica Corporation, Aramark Corporation, Armstrong Cork Company, B & B Engineering & Supply Company, C Wallace Plumbing Company, Carpenter Plastering Company, Certain Teed Products Corporation, Chance Vought Corporation, Clevepak Corporation, Coca Cola Company, Continental Supply Company, Corn Products Company, Dallas Dressed Beef and Packing Company, Dallas Electric Light and Power Company, Dallas Linen Supply Company, Dearborne Heater Company, Diamond Alkali Company, Dixie Lead Company, Dominy Heat Treating Company, Dr. Pepper Bottling, Dresser Industries, Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, Empire Insulation & Supply Company, Eugene B. Smith & Company, Exchange Park Company, F. Hollister Company, F.W. Glitsch & Sons, Neiman-Marcus Company, National Lead Company, Murray Rubber Company, Morton Foods, Inc., Lone Star Steel Company, Lone Star Cement Corporation, Ling-Temco-Vought, Inc., Jones Blair Paint Company, J.C. Penney Construction, Iola Portland Cement Company, Industrial Uniform and Towel Company, H.C. Green Floral Company, GAF Corporation, Fuller-Austin Insulation Company, Ferris Brick Company, Oriental Laundry Company, Pamaco, Inc., Peden Iron and Steel Company, Pollock Paper Corporation, Raybestos, Quaker Oats Company, Refractories Supply Company, Rock-Tenn Corporation, Ruberoid Company, Texas Bitulitich Company, Texas Instruments, Inc., Texas Tank, Inc., Tichenor Company, Trinity Cotton Oil Company, United Tile Company, Varel Manufacturing, Verson Manufacturing Company, Williams Davis Boiler Company, Wyatt Industries, Inc., A-B Chemical Corporation, Alamo Industries, Inc., Atofina Petrochemicals, Inc., C.F. Braun & Company, Global Octanes Corporation, Ag Processing, Inc., Coldstream Products Company, Safeway Stores, Inc., WJ Smith Wood Preserving Company, Temple-Eastex, Inc., Temple Inland, Inc., Alamogordo Lumber Company, American Lumber & Treating Corporation, American Smelting & Refinery Company, Asarco, Inc., Copper Queen Construction Mining Company, El Paso Brick Company, El Paso Electric Company, El Paso Milling Company, Ltd., El Paso Natural Gas Company, Falstaff Brewing Corporation, Harry Mitchell Brewing Company, Ingersoll Sergeant Drill Company, International Light and Power Company, Mcnutt Oil Refining, Nichols Copper Company, Pasotex Petroleum Company, Peyton Packing Company, Phelps Dodge Refining Corporation, Southern Paperboard Company, Swift Packing Company, Western Gas Company, Wyler Industrial Works, Spencer Chemical Company, Westvaco Corporation, Meadwestvaco Corporation, American Asphalt Roof Company, Bell Aircraft Corporation, Bell Helicopter Corporation, Broyles & Broyles, Inc., Builders Service Company, Bunge Corporation, Ceramic Cooling Tower Company, E. O. Gene Wood Company, Sid Richardson Carbon Company, Shaver Boiler & Equipment Company, Sears, Roebuck & Company, Premier Oil Refining Company, Minton Rendering Company, Menasco Manufacturing Company, Gorbett Bros Tank Manufacturing Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Fort Worth Poultry & Egg Company, Fort Worth Power and Light Company, Fort Worth Linen Service, Southland Tire and Rubber Company, Specialty Sand & Refractories, Inc., Superior Standard Manufacturing Company, Swift Company, Swift Edible Oil Products Company, Texas Pacific Coal and Oil Company, Texas Rolling Mill Company, Texas Steel Company, Thomas Steel Drums, Inc., Traders Compress Company, United Heat Treating Company, Viking Insulation Company, Inc., E.J. Lavino Company, Ethyl-Dow Chemical, Freeport Sulphur Company, IMC Corporation, International Minerals & Chemical, Nalco Chemical Company, Red Barn Chemical, Rhodia, Inc., Shintech, Inc., Amarillo Oil Company, Continental Construction Corporation, West Texas Gas Company, Texoma Natural Gas Company, Amerada Hess Corporation, General American Transportation Corporation, U.S. Gypsum, Brush Electric Light and Power Company, C.S. Burt and Company, Galveston Docks, Galveston Electric Company, Galveston Ice & Cold Storage Company, Old River Rice and Irrigation Company, Todd Galveston Dry Dock, Inc., Texas Rice Milling Company, Standard American Dredging Company, Seaboard Transportation and Shipping Company, Southern Pacific Terminal Company, Rex Steam Laundry, Inc., Refrigeration Service Company, A.M. Lockett and Company, Ltd., Continental Motors Corporation, De Soto Chemical, Seiberling Rubber Company, L.T.V. Corporation, Morten Salt Company, Southern Salt Company, Pennsalt Chemical Company, Atlantic Refining Company, Phalen Tank & Boile Service, H.B. Fountain Sheetmetal & Roofing, Henderson Clay Products, A. O. Smith, Aber Company, Inc., Acoustical Products Company, AMF Tubescope, Inc., Armco Steel Corporation, Atlas-Bradford Company, Astrodome, Astroworld, Aztec Manufacturing Company, Baker Hughes, Barden Electric and Machinery Company, Bas-Tex Corporation, Basis Petroleum, Inc., Bell Telephone, Belmas Company, Bethlehem Steel, Big Three Welding Company, Bigelow Liptak Corporation, Bloomfield Steamship Company, Brazonia Irrigation Company, Carpenter Construction Company, Celotex Corporation, Chaffer Company, Champion International Corporation, Coastal Pipe Company, Clark Aluminum, Commercial Metals Company, Consolidated Chemicals Industries, Inc., Cooper Industries, Dickson Car Wheel Company, Entex Gas Company, Federal Steel Corporation, Foster Wheeler Corporation, G.A. Mosites Company, GAF, General Foods Corporation, Getty Oil Company, Gray Tool Company, Grebe & Doremus Process Company, Gruman Aerospace, Gulf Atlantic Warehouse Company, Pennzoil, Pennwalt Corporation, Parker Brothers Company, Pan Am Refinery Company, P.R. Insulation, Ltd., Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Owens-Corning Supply Corporation, Offenhauser Company, National Linen Service Corporation, National Biscuit Company, Mundet Cork Company, Motor Truck Equipment Company, Mosher Steel Company, Morris A. Knight Company, Mission Manufacturing Company, Minneapolis Honeywell Regulator Company, Midwest Piping Company, Merchants and Planters Oil Company, McEboy Company, Maswell House, Mars, Inc., Maritime Oil Company, M. W. Kellogg Company, Lyondell-Citgo, Lummus Company, Liquid Carbonic Corporation, Linde Air Products Company, Lee Construction Company, Lead Products, Inc., La Gloria Corporation, Koppers Company, Inc., Kolker Chemical Company, Kirby Lumber Corporation, Kinzbach Tool Company, Kennecott Copper Corporation, Kennecott Chemical Company, Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation, Johns-Manville Sales Corporation, J.A. Folger & Company, J & S Insulators, Inc., ISK Biosciences, Industrial Gunite, Inc., Index Chemical Company, Ideal Cement Company, Hughes Tool Company, Hudson Engineering Corporation, Houston Steel & Concrete, Houston Shipbuilding Corporation, Houston Pipe Line Company, Houston Packing Company, Houston Milling Company, Houston Linen Service Company, Houston Lead Company, Houston Ice and Brewing Company, Houston Gas and Fuel Company, Houston Export Crating Company, Inc., Houston Concrete Products, Houston Compress Company, Hoechst Celanese Corporation, HNG Corporation, Hill Petroleum Company, Har-Con Engineering, Inc., Gulf Printing Company, Gulf Ports Crating Company, Petro-Tex Chemical Corporation, Pfeffer Rice Milling Company, Inc., Philip Carey Manufacturing Company, Phillip Morris, Inc., Phoenix Utility Company, Phosphate Chemical Company, Pilgrim Laundry, Pinnacle Construction Company, Precision Insulation Company, Inc., Pro/Con, Inc., Quality Tubing, Inc., Reed Roller Company, Reed Tool Company, Republic Box Company, Roberts Alloy Welding Corporation, S&R Tool & Supply Company, Sabine Industries, Inc., Saxet Carbonic Company, Schlumberger, Sentry Steel & Wire Company, Sheffield Steel Corporation of Texas, Sinclair Rubber, Inc., Southern Pacific Railroad Company, Southern Producing Company, Southline Metal Products Company, Ten-Ten Travis Corporation, Tex-Tube, Inc., Texas Boat Company, Texas Bolt Company, Texas Marine & Industrial Supply Company, Texas Metal Fabricating Company, Theodore Hamm Brewing Company, Thermotics, Inc., Texas Wire & Cable Company, Texas Rubber Company, Tube-Kote, Inc., Udylite Corporation, Uncle Ben's Food, Inc., Vulcan Materials Company, W. F. Curlee Manufacturing Company, Wanda Petroleum Company, Warrior Construction Company, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, Witco Chemical Company, WKM Industries, Wood-Leppard Air Conditioning Company, Uni Oil, Inc., Baeco, Inc., Petroleum Industries, Inc., Texas Gypsum Company, A.C. Miller Lumber Company, Anchor Hocking Glass, Blackburn Syrup Works, Thiokol Chemical Corporation, Boraco Wax Company, East Texas Salt Water Disposal Company, Hercules Gasoline Company, Petrolite Corporation, Southport Petroleum Company, Chemstron Chemicals, Inc., Esco Corporation, Power Systems Engineering, Inc., UpJohn Chemical Company, Textar Corporation, Reilly Tar & Chemical Company, Lone Steel Company, Danciger Oil & Refining, Inc. and Tennessee Eastman Company.In addition, the following is a non-comprehensive list of Texas military sites with known risks of asbestos exposure: Amarillo Air Force Base, Bergstrom Air Force Base, Corpus Christi Army Depot, Corpus Christi Naval Air Station, Fort Bliss Army Base, Fort Hood, Carswell Air Force Base, Ingleside Naval Station and Laredo Air Force Base.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit now.

