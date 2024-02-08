Global Geopolymer Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geopolymer Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Geopolymer Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the geopolymer market size is predicted to reach $32.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%.

The growth in the geopolymer market is due to the growth in construction activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest geopolymer market share. Major players in the geopolymer market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Schlumberger Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Corning Inc., Sika AG.

Geopolymer Market Segments

.By Product: Geopolymer Concrete, Geopolymer Binders, Other Products

.By Application: Cement And Concrete, Furnace And Reactor Insulators, Composites, Decorative Artifacts

.By End-User: Transportation Infrastructure, Building Construction, Infrastructure, Industrial, Art And Decoration, Offshore, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global geopolymer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geopolymers refers to inorganic aluminosilicate polymer that is generally produced at low temperatures and form solid ceramic-like structures. These materials have high mechanical characteristics, good heat stability >1000°C, and the brittle failure characteristic of ceramics. They are appropriate for using the same fabrication methods as thermosetting resins because of their low processing temperature.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Geopolymer Market Characteristics

3. Geopolymer Market Trends And Strategies

4. Geopolymer Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Geopolymer Market Size And Growth

27. Geopolymer Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Geopolymer Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

