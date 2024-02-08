Healthcare Technology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Technology Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Healthcare Technology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the healthcare technology market size is predicted to reach $1029.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%.

The growth in the healthcare technology market is due to the rising demand for preventive care solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare technology market share. Major players in the healthcare technology market include McKesson Corporation, IBM Watson Health, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Siemens Healthineers AG.

Healthcare Technology Market Segments

.By Type: Healthcare Payers Solutions, Healthcare Providers Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Solutions

.By Component: Software, Hardware

.By Delivery Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

.By Application: Electronic Health Records, Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems, Electronic Prescribing Systems, PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System), Laboratory Information Systems, Clinical Information Systems, Tele-healthcare

.By Geography: The global healthcare technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare technology refers to any IT tools or software designed to boost hospital and administrative productivity, give new insights into medicines and treatments, or improve the overall quality of healthcare provided. It encompasses all medications, technologies, medical and surgical procedures, as well as the organizational and supporting systems that support such treatment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Healthcare Technology Market Characteristics

3. Healthcare Technology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Healthcare Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Healthcare Technology Market Size And Growth

......

27. Healthcare Technology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Healthcare Technology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

